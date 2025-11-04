‘Nigeria’s energy future depends on local capacity, homegrown expertise’

The Managing Director of CDGA Consultants, an Irish firm operating as Cork Nigeria Solar Energy Company (CNSEC), Dan Moriarty, has said that Nigeria’s energy future will depend on how well it builds local capacity and nurtures homegrown expertise to reduce dependence on foreign technology and expatriates.

Moriarty, while speaking with The Guardian, said CNSEC’s planned 200-megawatt (MW) solar module assembly plant at the Lagos Free Trade Zone would not only boost renewable energy access but also drive knowledge transfer, strengthen local engineering competence, and enhance affordability for consumers.

According to him, the company’s operations in Nigeria will focus on collaboration with local engineers and firms to ensure technology transfer and sustainable project delivery.

“When we come to Nigeria, we don’t plan to fly in 40 expatriates to deliver projects. We’ll bring in two or three senior experts and work with Nigerian engineers and companies. That’s the only way Nigeria develops,” he said.

Moriarty explained that the proposed facility, scheduled to begin production by the second quarter of 2027, will significantly reduce the time and cost associated with importing solar panels from Asia.

“At the moment, you place an order with a Chinese company, maybe two weeks to pack, six weeks to ship to Nigeria, and another three or four weeks to clear customs. You could be looking at three months before the panels are ready to install. Once we are producing locally, the panels can be delivered to the site within 10 working days, quite likely less. That’s the first and most immediate benefit, speed,” he said.

He added that although key raw materials such as solar cells, which constitute about 60 per cent of total module cost, would still be imported from China, the removal of logistics and import-related expenses would make CNSEC’s products price-competitive.

“Our products will be at least price competitive, and I would hope slightly cheaper than Chinese panels,” he noted.

On Nigeria’s growing push for local content in energy infrastructure, Moriarty said CNSEC’s operations would prioritise sourcing locally available materials such as aluminium frames and mountings, which are already produced in Nigeria.

He acknowledged that achieving full localisation would take time but emphasised that the company is committed to gradually increasing the Nigerian component of its modules as local suppliers mature.

“There are certain items, like solar cells, that we simply cannot get in Nigeria yet. But aluminium frames and mountings are made here, and made well. These are the areas we will target first to increase our made-in-Nigeria percentage. On a 10 to 15-year outlook, we could be producing extremely high-percentage Nigerian-made modules,” he added.

While acknowledging the dominance of Chinese imports in Nigeria’s solar market, Moriarty said CNSEC’s competitive edge would come from people, not just products.

“Our vision is that you don’t just buy the panel. You buy the system design from CNSEC engineers, installed by teams trained under our programmes. We’ve delivered similar training across Iraq, Kenya, Uganda, and Abu Dhabi,” he explained.

Chief Executive Officer, Enthree Strategy, Ndudi Osakwe said CNSEC will not just manufacture solar modules domestically; its PAYG deployment model and structured technician training program will actively democratise energy access, build essential skills, and dramatically reduce energy poverty at scale.”

“We see the CNSEC initiative as a catalyst for true local capacity development,” Osakwe said