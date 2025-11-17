Oborevwori blames BEDC for power outage in Delta communities

Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has issued a stern warning to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), accusing the utility provider of deliberately starving communities of power despite receiving adequate supply from Transcorp Power Plc.

The governor, however, commended Transcorp Power for what he described as the reliable transmission of sufficient energy, urging the company to intensify efforts to hold BEDC accountable for its distribution failures.

Speaking at the 2025 Graduation and Induction Ceremony of the Transcorp Power Vocational Skills Training and Entrepreneur Empowerment Programme for host communities in Ughelli, Oborevwori, represented by the Chairman of Ughelli North Council, Jaro Egbo, said BEDC’s failure to distribute available electricity has plunged residents, businesses and institutions into persistent darkness.

“Most of the blame goes to BEDC,” the governor said. “The story is that Transcorp Power transmits power to BEDC, but they don’t distribute. You must find a way to work in harmony with BEDC to improve power supply to the people, because power is needed in homes, companies, and even the vocational trainees need it to set up their small-scale industries.”

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Power Plc, Peter Ikenga, reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to community development, noting that for more than a decade, Transcorp Power has invested in strategic initiatives designed to address pressing needs and improve quality of life.

Ikenga commended the 75 beneficiaries of the vocational training programme, praising their perseverance, passion, and potential to build a better future.

He disclosed that, as part of its annual bursary initiative, the company awarded nine undergraduate students from host communities ₦200,000 each to support their education.

Ikenga also listed several community-impact projects completed in the last two years. These include the expansion of electricity distribution networks to improve power access in Eruemukohwarien New Layout; rehabilitation of 300kVA and 500kVA transformers in Ekakpamre community; provision of desks to enhance learning conditions; and the donation of ICT facilities, including computers, desks, chairs, and CPUs, to Adagwe Grammar School in Eruemukohwarien, enabling students to participate in computer-based exams such as WAEC and NECO within their school premises.

“With these resources, students can now sit for computer-based exams directly within their school premises. This aligns with our long-term vision to build knowledge-based skills in the communities where we operate,” Ikenga added.