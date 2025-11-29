Oil resumption: Ogoni communities lament FG’s silence after committee report

A worker pours liquid oil into a barrel at the delayed coker unit of the Duna oil refinery operated by MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Plc in Szazhalombatta, Hungary, on Tuesday, July 9, 2013. Hungary refiner Mol may take part in oil exploration in Montenegro after country calls tender in July, daily Magyar Hirlap says. Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ogoni communities have expressed frustration over the Federal Government’s silence, months after receiving reports from the Dialogue Committee chaired by Prof. Don Baridam, which was established to engage local residents on the potential resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland.

Community leaders said the lack of feedback is deepening mistrust regarding the government’s commitment to addressing the long-standing challenges faced by the Ogoni people.

The report, submitted to the Presidency in September, highlighted the grievances and expectations of the communities ahead of any plans to resume oil production.

Representatives from Korokoro, K-Dere, and other parts of Ogoniland voiced their concerns at a one-day stakeholders’ dialogue convened by the Lokiaka Community Development Center in Port Harcourt.

Executive Director of the Center, Martha Agbani, said the dialogue was organized to revisit government consultations and allow communities to clearly articulate their expectations.

She stressed that after more than three decades without oil extraction, many young people do not fully understand the implications of petroleum operations.

“Despite ongoing clean-up efforts, Ogoniland is still suffering from legacy pollution, poor health outcomes, and persistent hydrocarbon contamination,” Agbani said.

She added that any discussion on resuming oil production must be rooted in justice, free, prior and informed consent, and adherence to the Ogoni Bill of Rights.

“The people demanded a social licence, respect for their rights, and exoneration of those killed during the crises. These issues cannot be ignored,” she emphasized.

Environmental management consultant and scientist Erabanabari Kobah reinforced these concerns, warning that the Ogoni environment remains too fragile to withstand another phase of oil extraction.

Kobah, from K-Dere, noted that the land has not been fully remediated or restored, yet discussions about renewed oil operations are intensifying.

“When I was growing up, you could drink from the stream. Today you cannot. The environment that supported past generations can no longer sustain the present one. What will future generations inherit if we continue like this?” Kobah asked.

He called for a comprehensive impact assessment to determine whether the ecosystem can support new oil operations without worsening socio-economic and environmental conditions.

Barbra Sam-Nordum, a participant from the Korokoro community in Tai Local Government Area, said while oil resumption could bring opportunities, the government must first invest in human capital, skills acquisition, and infrastructure.

She insisted that Ogoni youths deserve meaningful roles if oil activities return.

“We need empowerment, skills development, and infrastructure before operations begin. Our youths must be prepared to occupy key positions in the companies that will operate here,” she said.

The dialogue concluded with calls for transparency, environmental safety, and equitable benefits before any move toward oil resumption in Ogoniland is considered.