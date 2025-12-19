PANDEF endorses Tinubu’s oil sector reforms

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has formally endorsed the ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing recent developments as a decisive break from years of policy drift and regulatory uncertainty in the industry.

Speaking in Abuja during an interaction with journalists, PANDEF’s National Publicity Secretary, Ambassador Gidknows Igali, said the reforms have been received across the Niger Delta with “great appreciation and renewed expectation,” given the strategic importance of the sector to both the national economy and the oil-producing host communities.

“The oil and gas sector is not an abstract policy issue for us,” Igali said. “We live with it, we bear its consequences, and we understand its complexities. That is why developments in this sector are of existential importance to the Niger Delta.”

PANDEF noted that the swift actions taken by President Tinubu in restructuring the regulatory framework of the industry demonstrated a clear commitment to restoring efficiency, professionalism, and investor confidence in a sector that remains Nigeria’s economic backbone.

The group particularly commended the appointment of Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Amanorisewo Eyesan as Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), describing it as “a textbook example of merit-based leadership.”

“This is truly a square peg in a square hole,” Igali said. “Mrs. Eyesan is a seasoned professional whose competence was evident to Nigerians during her screening. Her appointment reassures both industry stakeholders and host communities that expertise, not sentiment, is guiding these reforms.”

He highlighted Eyesan’s extensive experience in the oil and gas industry, including her service as Executive Vice President (Upstream) at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), noting that her track record of diligence and excellence has left measurable impact wherever she served.

“She has carried herself with distinction, professionalism, and confidence, making Nigerians—especially women—exceptionally proud,” Igali added. “This appointment reinforces the truth that when capable women are entrusted with responsibility, they deliver results.”

PANDEF also expressed strong confidence in the appointment of Engineer Saidu Aliyu Mohammed as Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), describing both appointments as complementary and strategically significant.

“With these two competent professionals overseeing upstream and midstream/downstream operations, the President has positioned the oil and gas sector for a quantum leap into the future,” Igali said.

However, while applauding the reforms, PANDEF urged the Federal Government to deepen them by ensuring greater representation of qualified Niger Delta professionals in top management positions across the industry.

According to the group, the Niger Delta remains the region with the highest concentration of trained oil and gas professionals in the country, having pioneered petroleum studies through institutions such as the University of Benin, Rivers State University of Science and Technology, the University of Port Harcourt, and the University of Calabar.

“These professionals understand the industry, the terrain, and the host community dynamics,” Igali said. “Giving them greater responsibility is not a concession—it is a strategic advantage for Nigeria.”

PANDEF further called for the expansion of environmental remediation efforts beyond Ogoniland, warning that limiting cleanup initiatives to one area ignores the scale of ecological degradation across the entire Niger Delta.

“While we commend the Ogoni clean-up, it is only a fraction of the problem,” Igali said. “UNEP and other global assessments have confirmed that environmental damage cuts across all oil-producing states. Remediation must be holistic, sustained, and region-wide.”

The forum stressed that meaningful environmental restoration is essential to the long-term viability of the oil and gas sector and to restoring trust between host communities, operators, and the Federal Government.

PANDEF also renewed its call for the implementation of the Modular Refinery Development Fund, an agreement reached with the Federal Government in 2018, aimed at supporting community-based and small-scale refineries.

According to Igali, modular refineries would complement large facilities such as the Dangote Refinery, reduce dependence on long-haul transportation of petroleum products, formalise artisanal refining, create jobs, and significantly reduce pipeline vandalism and sabotage.

“In many oil-producing countries, modular refineries play a critical role in meeting local demand,” he said. “They integrate host communities into the value chain, expand economic activity, and reduce exclusion.”

Reaffirming the Niger Delta’s commitment to peace and cooperation, PANDEF assured the Federal Government that host communities would continue to provide a stable operating environment in collaboration with state governments.

Dispelling predictions about the imminent decline of fossil fuels, Igali said oil and gas—particularly natural gas—would remain central to the global energy mix for decades.

“Nigeria has over 210 trillion cubic feet of gas,” he noted. “Gas is currently the cleanest, cheapest, and most reliable transition fuel. With the right leadership, Nigeria can remain a dominant force in the global energy architecture for the next 50 years.”

PANDEF concluded by urging President Tinubu to sustain the momentum of the reforms through inclusive appointments, environmental justice, and community-driven industrial development, stressing that such an approach would ensure that the oil and gas sector continues to serve the collective economic interests of all Nigerians.