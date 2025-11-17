PETAN urges Africa to adopt Nigeria’s local content model

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has urged African governments to deepen public–private sector collaboration to strengthen the continent’s oil and gas value chain.

PETAN Chairman, Mr Wole Ogunsanya, in a statement yesterday in Lagos, was quoted to have made the call at the fourth Conference and Exhibition on Local Content in the African Oil and Gas Industry (CECLA).

The event was organised by the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) in Kintélé, Brazzaville, Congo. Ogunsanya, represented by the association’s Secretary, Mr Kevin Nwanze, said the country’s local content model had been proven to be a pathway to sustainable industry growth.

He said Nigeria’s local content achievements are anchored on the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act and implemented by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

This, he noted, had raised in-country value retention from five per cent in 2010 to 56 per cent in 2024, adding that the model was worth replicating across Africa.

“Collaboration is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’ but a ‘must-have’ for sustainable local content in Africa’s oil and gas industry,” he said. On Nigeria’s progress, Ogunsanya cited successful collaboration models enabled by the NOGICD Act, including the Egina FPSO topsides engineering consortium, the EnServ-Schlumberger alliance, and the Kwale Gas Gathering (KGG) Hub.