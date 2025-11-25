Petrol station workers commend NNPCL’s insurance scheme for members

Concerned Petrol Station Workers (C-PSWs) have commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for introducing a health insurance scheme for its petrol station workers nationwide.

The scheme, launched on 13 November 2025, is expected to give thousands of NNPCL employees access to quality healthcare.

The Attendants’ Health Insurance Scheme, introduced by NNPC Retail Ltd, in partnership with NNPC Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO), would enrol more than 7,000 service attendants on the NNPC HMO platform.

Besides, the Convener, Concerned Petrol Station Workers, Comrade Ibrahim Zango, in a statement on Tuesday, described the initiative as a major step toward improving welfare in the downstream petroleum sector and a demonstration of NNPCL’s commitment to staff wellbeing.

“We are particularly delighted with the launch of the Health Insurance Scheme on 13th November 2025, which will provide thousands of NNPCL workers with much-needed access to quality healthcare.

“This initiative is a clear demonstration of NNPCL’s commitment to the well-being of its workforce and sets a remarkable standard in the petroleum downstream sector,” he said.

Despite the progress, the group renewed its call on the national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to conduct elections for Petrol Station Workers urgently.

He said, “While we celebrate this milestone, we also seize this moment to reiterate our call on the national leadership of NUPENG to conduct elections for Petrol Station Workers urgently.

According to him, “our challenges go far beyond access to healthcare. Issues bordering on safety, fair remuneration, job security, improved working conditions, and legitimate representation remain unresolved.”

“A democratically elected and functional leadership is essential to address these concerns and strengthen the voice of workers across the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, the group urged private petroleum marketers to extend similar health insurance coverage to their employees, noting that investing in workers’ welfare would enhance productivity, morale, and service delivery.

“C-PSW wish to draw the urgent attention of all private petroleum marketers to extend the health insurance scheme to their employees,” the statement added.

In other news, President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Jackson Gaius-Obaseki, on his 80th birthday, describing him as a patriot whose decades of service helped shape Nigeria’s oil and gas landscape.

In a goodwill message to the elder statesman, the President said attaining the milestone age of 80 is “a rare blessing” that follows a lifetime of hard work, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Tinubu celebrated Dr. Gaius-Obaseki’s outstanding accomplishments in the nation’s petroleum industry, where he began his career as a geologist with the then Nigerian National Oil Company before rising steadily through the ranks.