Reps panel insist on fuel supply sufficiency, boost in downstream petroleum efficiency

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) has outlined a renewed legislative push to strengthen local refining, improve logistics efficiency and tighten regulatory oversight as part of efforts to stabilise Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector ahead of 2026.

The committee, chaired by Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, said its priorities are driven by persistent challenges in fuel supply, price volatility, import dependence and infrastructure gaps that continue to affect households, businesses and the wider economy despite recent reforms in the sector.

Speaking on Monday at an end-of-year capacity-building workshop organised by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for lawmakers and committee support staff, Ugochinyere stressed that effective legislative oversight remains critical to achieving the objectives of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

“Above all, we must continue to act in the national interest, guided by facts, informed by expertise, and anchored in our constitutional responsibilities,” he said.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, has for decades relied heavily on imported refined petroleum products due to limited domestic refining capacity, a situation that has exposed the economy to foreign exchange pressures, global market shocks and recurrent fuel scarcity. While recent investments in local refining and policy reforms signal progress, lawmakers say stronger collaboration between regulators and the legislature is required to deliver tangible benefits to citizens.

Ugochinyere urged participants at the workshop to actively engage, interrogate assumptions and translate lessons learned into stronger laws, more effective oversight and improved outcomes for Nigerians.

“The value of this programme will not be measured by certificates or photographs, but by how it strengthens our work and improves the lives of our people,” he said.

The workshop brought together legislators, regulatory officials and industry experts to deepen understanding of the evolving downstream landscape and promote cooperative governance under the PIA framework. Describing the initiative as “timely and strategic,” Ugochinyere noted that capacity building is essential in a sector that directly influences fuel availability, transportation costs, inflation and household welfare.

“Regulation and legislation are not parallel lines; they are complementary forces,” he said. “When regulators and lawmakers understand each other’s mandates, constraints and expectations, the Nigerian people ultimately benefit.”

The committee chairman commended NMDPRA’s leadership for investing in lawmakers’ technical capacity, describing the collaboration as a reflection of the PIA’s intent to reset Nigeria’s oil and gas governance architecture.

Reviewing the committee’s activities in 2025, Ugochinyere said it sustained engagement with regulatory reforms, conducted wide stakeholder consultations across the fuel supply chain and intensified oversight on fuel availability, pricing stability and consumer protection.

He added that the committee addressed challenges related to importation, local refining, storage and distribution infrastructure, while supporting policies that promote energy security, competition and private sector participation.

“We have interfaced with regulators, operators, labour unions and consumer groups to balance national interest with market realities,” he said, noting that improved internal coordination, evidence-based hearings and inter-agency collaboration have strengthened the committee’s effectiveness.

Ugochinyere also praised the committee secretariat and support staff, describing them as “the quiet force behind successful hearings, reports and oversight visits,” and stressed the growing need for technically skilled personnel to support legislative work.

Looking ahead, he said the downstream petroleum sector will continue to evolve amid global energy market volatility, expanding domestic refining capacity and heightened public scrutiny, adding that the National Assembly must remain proactive in safeguarding public interest while encouraging investment and efficiency.