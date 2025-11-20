Reps to probe investments in power sector by past govts

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, says the parliament is determined to correct 17 years of failures in Nigeria’s electricity sector, declaring that the House will thoroughly investigate all government investments made since the commencement of the power sector reforms.

Speaking at the formal commencement of the investigative hearing, the Speaker—represented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Environment, Hon. Mike Etaba—lamented that the sector has suffered “persistent challenges that have hindered growth, efficiency, and national development.”

He said the House owes Nigerians a constitutional duty to ensure that every reform meant to improve power supply, strengthen infrastructure and expand capacity is not just written policy but fully implemented and delivers tangible results.

“Electricity, as we all know, is the lifeblood of modern civilisation. No nation attains sustainable progress without reliable power supply,” he said. “From our factories to our schools, hospitals to our homes, electricity determines productivity, quality of life and the strength of our economy.”

Tajudeen noted that despite repeated efforts over the last 17 years, the sector has failed to deliver stable power, making it necessary for the legislature to undertake a holistic review of reforms, investments and policy implementation.

He said the Ad-Hoc Committee was constituted pursuant to Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Order 20 Rule 7 of the House Standing Orders, which empower the National Assembly to probe the conduct of government ministries, departments and agencies.

“Have these reforms fulfilled their promises? Have they improved service delivery? Most importantly, were they executed with integrity and in the best interest of Nigerians?” the Speaker asked.

He urged committee members to carry out their assignment with diligence, transparency and courage, stressing that the outcome should align with global sustainable energy goals, particularly Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7, which focuses on access to affordable, reliable and modern energy.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Ad-Hoc Committee, Arch. Ibrahim Almustapha Aliyu, said the panel’s mandate is to audit and investigate all power sector reforms and expenditure from 2007 to 2024.

According to him, Nigeria’s power sector journey has been characterised by ambitious reforms and substantial investments, but also persistent inefficiencies that have denied citizens the benefits of reliable electricity.

“Our mandate is clear: to conduct a comprehensive audit of the reforms and expenditures in the sector from 2007 to 2024,” he said. “We will trace the flow of funds, assess policy implementation and evaluate the effectiveness of projects and initiatives carried out during this period.”

He said the investigation will expose both successes and systemic failures, while proposing actionable solutions that ensure transparency, accountability and significant improvement in power delivery.

Aliyu assured that the committee will engage government agencies, private sector players, civil society and the Nigerian public, adding that transparency and objectivity will guide every stage of its work.

“It is essential that we build a robust framework that safeguards public resources and delivers on the promise of improved power supply for every Nigerian,” he said.