Stakeholders explore opportunities in Africa’s energy, mobility transformation

Delta40, in partnership with GOGLA, hosted the Delta40 Energy and Mobility Innovation Scale Summit, a two-day gathering in Lagos that brought together decision makers across Africa’s innovation, investment, corporate, and policy sectors, to accelerate investment and innovation in the continent’s clean energy and mobility sectors.

Co-hosted with GOGLA and supported by The Rockefeller Foundation, the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), and GET. Invest, the summit, which was held in the Delta40 Lagos Studio, represented one of the most action-oriented convenings in Africa’s climate and innovation calendar.

Designed for builders, not bystanders, the summit created a platform where ideas moved beyond conversation to collaboration. Over two days, participants engaged in curated deal rooms, venture showcases, and innovation labs designed to spark investment, forge partnerships, and unlock scalable solutions across clean energy and sustainable mobility.

Field visits to SunFi’s Clean Energy Park, Tangram Energy’s clean cookstoves and SOLAD standalone solar solutions, ZoomE’s electric mobility sites, and a solar productive use visit to SunKing’s sites gave investors and development partners across the globe firsthand insight into the next wave of African innovation.

Managing Partner of Delta40, Lyndsay Handler, said the summit was not a conference, rather a catalyst.

“We are building an ecosystem where entrepreneurs, corporates, and investors co-create Africa’s future together. Africa’s innovators don’t need more pilots; they need partnerships that scale. We need catalytic capital that moves faster, takes smart risks, and delivers real results because the time for incremental change is over,” she added.

Handler emphasised that while Africa was home to some of the world’s fastest-growing entrepreneurial talent, less than 20 per cent of venture funding reaches critical sectors like agriculture, mobility, and energy sectors most vital for jobs and growth.

Managing Director, Delta40 Nigeria, Bankole Cardoso, underscored the economic and environmental opportunity that Africa’s energy and mobility sectors now present.

Cardoso stated that technological costs had fallen, business models had matured, adding that solar and electric mobility were now more affordable than diesel or petrol.

Also, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the Mission 300 Accelerator, Andy Herscowitz, reinforced Africa’s central role in the global clean energy transition.

He explained that Nigeria had 80 million people without access to electricity, yet it also had some of the greatest innovators in the world. Partner, Investments at Delta40, Biola Alabi, noted that what made the summit distinctive was its focus on real deal-making and cross-sector collaboration.

From development finance institutions and corporates to governments and venture funds, attendees agreed that collaboration, not competition, would define the next phase of Africa’s growth story.

Head of Performance and Investment, GOGLA, Drew Corbyn, encouraged innovators to continue scaling Africa’s energy and mobility solutions, affirming that off-grid solar remained the fastest and most affordable path to powering underserved communities.