Transgrid Enerco acquires 60% of EKEDC

Director Nominee EKEDC, Rasheed Olaoluwa (left); Director, Transgrid & Director nominee EKEDC, ⁠Faruk Aliyu; Director, Transgrid & Director nominee EKEDC, Prof. George Nwangwu; Director West Power & Gas, ⁠Tein George; Chairman, Transgrid & Chairman nominee EKEDC, Dr. Olubunmi Peters; Director, West Power & Gas, Ernest Oji; Director, Transgrid & Director nominee EKEDC,⁠ Kolapo Joseph; Group Managing Director/CEO, West Power & Gas, Wola Joseph-Condotti, and Director of Corporate Operations, Axxela, ⁠Tuoyo Ejueyitchie at the signing ceremony in Lagos.

Transgrid Enerco Limited has completed the acquisition of a 60 per cent equity stake in Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDC), marking the first market-driven acquisition of a Nigerian electricity distribution company since the 2013 power sector privatisation.

The transaction was finalised on Tuesday evening following the execution of all transaction and financing documents at a signing ceremony held in Lagos.

Transgrid Enerco Limited brings together institutional capital and deep technical expertise across Nigeria’s energy value chain, with a focus on long-term operational ownership.

EKEDC is one of Nigeria’s largest electricity distribution companies, serving major parts of Lagos State and the Agbara area of Ogun State. It plays a critical role in supporting residential, commercial, and industrial activity across one of the country’s most economically active regions.

Transgrid Enerco confirmed that it has successfully raised the required debt and equity financing for the acquisition and has achieved financial close, with fund disbursements to follow in line with agreed timelines. The company said the transaction provides a strong foundation for operational improvements, infrastructure investment, and long-term value creation.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chairman, Transgrid Enerco Limited, Engr. Olubunmi Peters, said the acquisition reflects renewed confidence in Nigeria’s power sector.

He said: “This transaction shows that Nigeria’s electricity distribution sector can attract long-term capital when there is a clear focus on operational excellence and disciplined execution. Our priority is to strengthen EKEDC through infrastructure upgrades, improved efficiency, and integrated energy expertise, while ensuring regulatory compliance and continuity of service.”

Transgrid Enerco stated that EKEDC’s operations will continue without disruption and reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with employees, customers, regulators, host state governments, and local communities, as it rolls out a phased programme to improve service reliability and customer experience.

The acquisition positions Transgrid Enerco Limited as a well-capitalised long-term operator in Nigeria’s electricity distribution sector, with a mandate to strengthen EKEDC and contribute to the continued development of the country’s power market.