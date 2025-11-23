Bandits afraid of possible U.S. airstrikes, abducting children as shields — Gana

Former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, has warned that the recent wave of mass abductions in parts of northern Nigeria may be a deliberate tactic by bandits who fear possible international military action following recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Gana said indications from the pattern of attacks suggest that the criminals are now seizing schoolchildren and villagers as human shields to protect themselves from anticipated aerial strikes.

He stated this on Saturday at a reception in Abuja in honour of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, as Chairman, World Customs Organisation, and a fundraising dinner for the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

His warning comes as Nigeria witnesses a renewed escalation of mass kidnappings.

In the past week, armed men abducted 25 female students from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, while another 315 pupils, students, and teachers were taken from St. Mary’s Private School, Papiri, in Agwara, Niger State.

Similar incidents have been recorded in Zamfara State.

Gana disclosed that shortly before arriving at the event, he received a call suggesting that bandits may be reacting to Trump’s recent criticism of the killings in Nigeria and his declaration that America was prepared to act militarily if the situation deteriorated further.

The former minister, a professor of geography, added that most recent abductions occurred near forested corridors, which the attackers consider safe zones if aerial operations intensify.

His words: “It should become extremely worrying, especially for elders, statesmen, and fathers of the nation, to see younger ones being abducted here and there in various parts of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Somebody phoned me just before I came here to say that it would appear that the bandits and others who are causing this trouble are taking the threat from the President of the United States seriously.

“Therefore, it would appear that they are now mobilising human shields to protect them from wherever they are. In various places, they are just going ahead to pick up young people. And it would appear that maybe that person really has a point.

Therefore, those of you who are very close to security agencies here should tell them they (bandits) know that they are being targeted.

“Their fear is that they are going to be targeted from the air and therefore felt the need to grab a few people to be human shields. In that, they would also fail. But those of you in security should kindly help us because I think there is tremendous wisdom in what that person has said.

“This is because if you look at the geography of the places they are now, most of the areas are close to forests if you see the location. I’m a geographer and I have seen that many of the areas they are picking people to hide are in those forests and they know they’ll be targeted.”

He urged security agencies to investigate this emerging pattern and advised the Federal Government to deepen international partnerships.

“I think the Nigerian government will need all the wisdom to liaise with whoever can help us. They don’t have to really come to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Technology has gone to a point where you can be targeted from the air. And I think these people need to be targeted now from the air,” the former minister added.

Speaking, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the kidnappings have attracted significant global attention, with foreign media demanding updates on casualty figures.

He, however, insisted that the priority of the Federal Government is securing the safe return of all abductees.

He urged Nigerians to avoid narratives that suggest insecurity is confined to one region, describing such claims as inaccurate.

“As I was sitting down there, I got about two text messages from some international press organisations asking me to confirm the number of people who have actually been kidnapped in Agwara.

“My response to them is that while we are counting those who are kidnapped, I’m telling them that by God’s grace, we are already working for them to get released. And they will be released in God’s name very, very soon. This is the direction that the president has given. And I know that the security agencies are working hard to ensure that these children are reunited with their families,” he said.

He added that despite security challenges, key macroeconomic indicators are improving, including GDP growth, falling inflation, and renewed investor confidence in Nigeria.

“This is not the time to report Nigeria to any organisation outside the country. Let us find solutions here. The President is determined to bring an end to this issue,” he added.

Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, praised the Customs boss for his leadership and recent election as chairman of the World Customs Organisation (WCO), describing it as global validation of Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms.

She said Adeniyi’s digital transformation agenda and revenue reforms align with President Bola Tinubu’s economic priorities. She also warned that insecurity and misinformation continue to undermine public trust.

President of the NIPR, Dr Ike Neliaku, said Adeniyi’s humility and commitment to service made it difficult for organisers to schedule the event, noting that the Customs chief repeatedly resisted public celebration.

He described Adeniyi as a symbol of resilience and professionalism who rose through the ranks despite not being an operations officer.

“He kept dodging until we caught him somewhere and told him that whether he was there or not, we would celebrate him,” Neliaku said.