Court convicts Nnamdi Kanu on multiple terrorism charges in ongoing trial

A Federal High Court in Abuja has delivered a series of rulings convicting Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on several terrorism-related charges in a judgment that is still underway.

Justice James Omotosho, presiding over the matter, first found Kanu guilty on two counts linked to engaging in acts of terrorism. The court held that his repeated declarations of sit-at-home orders, alongside threats of violence and killings issued through various broadcasts, amounted to terrorism under the relevant laws.

As the judgment progressed, the court also ruled on three additional counts, convicting Kanu of belonging to a proscribed organisation and of inciting his followers to violence. Justice Omotosho stated that the prosecution presented evidence showing that Kanu remained a member of IPOB and its affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), despite their proscription.

The court further held that broadcasts attributed to Kanu were shown to have encouraged attacks that led to the deaths of security personnel and the destruction of public facilities, including police stations.

The judgment is continuing, with decisions on the remaining counts expected.

The Guardian reports that Justice Omotosho had earlier ordered the removal of Kanu from the courtroom after he became unruly during proceedings.

The judge had earlier dismissed three fresh motions filed by Kanu, stating that they lacked merit. The applications were brought after the case had already been adjourned for judgment.

As Justice Omotosho moved to deliver his ruling, Kanu objected, insisting that the court could not proceed because he had not filed his final written address. Raising his voice, he accused the judge of bias and said the court “did not know the law”.

Following the outburst, Justice Omotosho directed security personnel to remove Kanu from the courtroom. The judge continued reading the final judgment in his absence.