DHQ confirms U.S. strikes ISIS elements in Nigeria

The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in conjunction with the United States of America, has conducted precision strike operations against identified foreign ISIS-linked elements operating in parts of Northwest Nigeria.

Director of Defence Information (DDI), Maj.-Gen. Samaila Uba, confirmed this in a statement in the early hours of Friday.

Uba said the operation was executed with the approval of the appropriate Federal Government authorities and forms part of ongoing coordinated efforts to rid the country of terrorists and other criminal elements threatening national security.

“The strike followed credible intelligence and careful operational planning aimed at degrading the capability of the targeted elements while minimising collateral damage.

“The operation underscores the resolve of the Federal Government of Nigeria, working with strategic partners, to confront transnational terrorism and prevent foreign fighters from establishing or expanding footholds within Nigeria’s borders.”

The DDI reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to protecting lives and property and to supporting joint and inter-agency efforts to restore lasting peace and security across the country.

Recall that United States’ President, Donald Trump, had on Thursday night said American forces carried out air strikes against Islamic State elements operating in north-western Nigeria.

Trump made the statement early Thursday in a post on his Truth Social platform, linking the operation to the killing of Christians by terrorist groups and warning that further attacks would follow if the violence continued.

“I have previously warned these terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was,” the US president wrote.

He said the strikes were carried out by what he described as the “Department of War”, adding that it “executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing”.

Trump further declared that his administration would not tolerate extremist violence, stating, “Under my leadership, our country will not allow radical Islamic terrorism to prosper.”

In a message posted alongside seasonal greetings, he added, “Merry Christmas, including the dead terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues.”

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and other armed groups have been active in parts of the Northeast and Northwest, carrying out attacks on civilians, security personnel and religious communities. However, public acknowledgement of foreign combat operations on Nigerian soil remains rare and diplomatically sensitive.