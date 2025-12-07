FG terminates Odukpani-Itu road contract

.Promises 10-minute emergency response time on Lagos-Calabar Highway

THE Federal Government has terminated the Calabar-Odukpani-Itu Road project, just as it promised a minimum of 10 minutes emergency response time, relief stations and Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras on the 71.4-kilometre segment, part of the 750-kilometre sections 3a and 3b of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

For raising funding challenges and claims that he had not received any mobilisation from the ministry as a reason for the slow progress on Calabar-Odukpani-Itu Road project, which includes a spur to Ididep Itam and Ikot Ekpene, the contractor Messrs Raycon and Company (Nigeria) Limited got more than he bargained for; an on-the-spot termination of the 9.7-kilometre contract was issued to him by the Works minister, Engr Dave Umahi.

The minister had raised concerns over the slow progress and reminded the contractor that the Ministry’s policy requires contractors to report to the site and achieve a reasonable level of work certified before mobilisation funds are released.

Works minister Engr Dave Umahi, who made these commitments during an inspection of the road project on Saturday, also commended the contractor, Messrs Hitech Africa Construction Company, for a job well done by maintaining quality standards, utilising advanced equipment, and employing skilled workers.

In a statement issued by Director of Press and Public Affairs of the ministry, Mohammed Ahmed, the minister expressed satisfaction that the contractor completed section one, Phase one (Ahmadu Bello Way-Eleko Village) in Lagos State, in June 2025, ahead of schedule, with the ceremony presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

The two projects were flagged off in April 2025.

According to the statement, the minister urged the contractor to replicate the performance on Sections 3A and 3B, directing that construction should proceed both during the day and at night.

The statement said: “The God that brought His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to undertake this courageous project is still on the Throne and will sustain him to complete setting the country on the path of greatness.

“He highlighted that features such as relief stations, solar lighting, and CCTV cameras will be included along the highway, with emergency response times not exceeding 10 minutes.

“He encouraged the people of Akwa Ibom and Cross River States, and indeed all Nigerians, to support Mr President in realising his 27-year-old dream of building a Coastal Highway, similar to those in other countries with coastlines.

“He is the actualiser of dreams, including that of former President Shehu Shagari of blessed memory, who about 47 years ago envisioned constructing the 1,068-kilometre Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, and the colonial-era 465-kilometre Calabar-Ebonyi-Benue-Nasarawa-Kogi-Abuja, the Trans-Saharan Highway, which connects with the fourth Legacy Project at Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe. What more can we expect from a visionary leader?”

The statement stated further that the Managing Director of the company, Mr Dany Aboud, expressed gratitude to the President for the opportunity and assured the Minister that they would work day and night, deploying more personnel and resources.

He was quoted to have pledged that construction on both segments would be completed within the 36-month contract period.

The statement emphasised that the Members and leadership of the National Assembly, Senate Committee Chairman on Works, Sen. Mpigi Barinada, commended the quality of the work and urged Nigerians to appreciate the significant earthwork involved, especially given the swampy terrain, which justifies the project’s huge capital outlay.

He was quoted to have assured the public that they will get value for their money and reaffirmed the partnership between the National Assembly and the Federal Ministry of Works to realise the President’s vision.

The newly deployed Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Works, Mr Rafiu Adeladan, who previously served as Director of Procurement at the Ministry, emphasised, “the quality of work is very high, quite high. We are very confident that, with the contractor’s commitment and the Minister’s leadership, this project can be completed on time, making Nigerians proud.”

Earlier, according to the statement, the Acting Director, Highways (Bridge and Design), Engr. Musa Sa’idu, and the Federal Controller of Works, Engr. Vincent Okoruwa briefed the Minister on progress. They confirmed that the contractor is adhering to the approved design and that there are no obstacles to timely completion. Engr. Sa’idu noted the use of grade 40 concrete with Y20 by Y16 reinforcement at 500-metre intervals, adding, “When finished, it will outlive all of us.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, South South Zone, Ms Gift Johnbull, was said to have lauded the project, emphasising that “it is about the people, which is what the Renewed Hope Agenda is hinged upon.” She highlighted that completed projects will enable farmers like Mrs Odeh or Mr Effiong to transport their yams, palm oil, garri, and other commodities to markets in Lagos, thereby creating more wealth. She describes the project as a generational game changer.

According to Mohammed Ahmed, it was on his way to Calabar from Uyo that the Minister inspected ongoing work on the Calabar-Odukpani-Itu Road project and issued instant termination orders after rejecting explanations of the contractor.

“Based on this, the Minister announced the contract’s termination and directed the Federal Controller of Works in Akwa Ibom to issue a stop-work order.

He also instructed a detailed assessment of the work completed to facilitate payment. Furthermore, he ordered Messrs Hitech Africa Construction Company to take over the project on an emergency procurement basis, assuring road users that it would be completed within two months.”