Nigeria deploys fighter aircraft to Benin Republic amid military coup

The Nigerian military has deployed fighter aircraft to the Benin Republic following Sunday’s coup that ousted President Patrice Talon, security sources have confirmed.

The aircraft, which took off from Lagos earlier on Sunday, was observed operating within Beninese airspace as Nigeria stepped up surveillance of the evolving political situation in the neighbouring country.

According to sources, the deployment forms part of Nigeria’s precautionary measures to assess regional security implications and safeguard national interests amid uncertainty in Cotonou. A senior security official told Zagazola Makama, “The aircraft have already arrived in Benin Republic. Nigeria is closely monitoring developments and evaluating potential risks.” He added that the operation is not offensive but a strategic response to unfolding events.

The coup in Benin was led by Lt. Pascal Tigri, who announced the dissolution of state institutions and assumed full military control. The Military Committee for Rebuilding, which staged the takeover, issued a statement suspending the November 2025 constitution, dissolving all institutions, suspending political party activities, and closing the country’s land, sea, and air borders until further notice.

Nigeria shares a long and porous border with Benin, making political instability in Cotonou a direct security concern for Abuja.

As of the time of filing, the Nigerian government had not issued an official statement, but military sources indicated that surveillance operations will continue “until the situation becomes clearer.”

The development adds to growing concerns over unconstitutional government changes in West Africa and the potential impact on regional stability.

Meanwhile, the African Union has “strongly and unequivocally” condemned an attempted military coup in Benin, it said in a statement Sunday that also urged soldiers to return to their barracks.

A group of soldiers announced on state television earlier Sunday they had ousted Benin’s President Patrice Talon. But shortly afterwards a source close to Talon told AFP the president was safe and condemned the coup plotters.

In the AU statement posted on X, Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf urged “all actors involved in the coup attempt to immediately cease all unlawful actions… and to return without delay to their legitimate barracks and professional obligations”.

This is also as Benin’s interior minister on Sunday said that the army had thwarted an attempted coup by a group of soldiers who said they had ousted President Patrice Talon.

“A small group of soldiers launched a mutiny with the aim of destabilising the country and its institutions,” said Alassane Seidou.

“Faced with this situation, the Beninese Armed Forces and their leadership maintained control of the situation and foiled the attempt,” he added.