Reps Speaker warns against letting public assets rot away

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday, inaugurated an ad-hoc committee to investigate the widespread abandonment of Federal Government properties nationwide, warning that the era of allowing national assets to decay is over.

The committee, headed by Hon. Daniel Amos, has been mandated to identify all idle federal landed assets, determine reasons for their abandonment, and recommend clear actions for recovery, rehabilitation, or disposal.

Speaking at the inauguration in Abuja, Abbas said abandoned public facilities have become glaring symbols of waste and weak governance. He vowed that the 10th House would not look away.

“These facilities represent public wealth. They must not rot away,” Abbas said. “Every federal asset must be identified, protected, and put to productive use. Nigerians expect nothing less.”

He urged the committee to conduct a rigorous, fact-based investigation guided strictly by law, noting that the public demands transparency and accountability in the management of national assets. Any gaps uncovered in policy, documentation, or oversight must be addressed decisively.

“The eyes of the country are on you,” the Speaker told members. “Your work must reflect integrity, courage, and the national interest.”

The committee is expected to engage ministries, departments, agencies, host communities, and other stakeholders to gather accurate records and field information on the properties. Abbas said such engagement is essential for producing credible and implementable recommendations.

Reaffirming the House’s commitment to improving asset governance, he said the legislature will work closely with the Executive to establish an efficient and transparent system for tracking federal properties, maintaining updated inventories, and preventing future abandonment.

He emphasized that the probe is part of a broader drive by the 10th House to block leakages, enhance accountability, and ensure public resources drive national development.

Abbas commended Amos and the committee members for accepting what he described as a “tough but necessary national assignment,” urging them to stay focused and deliver a report capable of shaping decisive legislative action.

The Speaker then formally declared the ad-hoc committee inaugurated.

Meanwhile, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has announced that military veterans will be among the beneficiaries of this year’s nationwide Elderly Support Scheme under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), scheduled for December.

She made the disclosure while hosting the wives of newly appointed service chiefs at the State House, Abuja, urging them to strengthen the support they provide to their spouses as the nation intensifies the fight against insecurity.

Senator Tinubu commended the Armed Forces and security agencies for their “sustained sacrifices and courage” in protecting the country, while expressing deep concern over the recent abduction of 25 students from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State.