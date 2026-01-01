Rivers: We’re collapsing all structures for 2027 victory, says Wike

links rising attacks to his performance

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said his political camp is collapsing all existing structures in Rivers State ahead of the 2027 general elections to ensure victory and mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu.

Wike also attributed the growing attacks against him to what he described as his “sterling performance” in public office, adding that he was determined to correct political missteps made in the state during the 2023 elections.

His comments come amid renewed political tension in Rivers State following the protracted crisis between him and his political protégé, Governor Siminalayi Fubara. The rift between the two men, which began less than six months after Fubara assumed office, has continued to deepen.

Wike has insisted that the governor must adhere to the terms of an agreement reached during a peace deal brokered in September 2025. The Guardian gathered that part of the agreement included a clause that the governor would not seek a second term, an allegation Wike said Fubara had breached.

The minister spoke on Wednesday during a New Year visit to Abua/Odual Local Government Area of the state.

“I deliberately chose the first day of the first month of the year to visit Abua/Odual because anything that affects this council affects me. When there is unity, there is progress. I am happy with the peace and unity I see here,” he said.

Reaffirming his support for President Tinubu, Wike said: “We have made up our minds to support Bola Tinubu, just as we did in 2023. In politics, sometimes you make mistakes, but once you realise a mistake has been made, you correct it immediately. We will correct the mistake we made as far as this state is concerned.”

He urged his supporters to remain firm and resolute ahead of 2027.

The former Rivers State governor also took a swipe at the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, who recently criticised him, challenging the former lawmaker to account for his eight years in the Senate.

“I have heard the ranting of someone calling me ‘semi-literate’. At least it is semi, not fully illiterate,” Wike said. “He said I was washing his car. Fine. Someone who once washed a car went on to become chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government, governor for eight years, and a two-time minister.”

He added: “What did he do for Rivers State in eight years as a senator? Is it abuse to ask for accountability? Ask me what I did when I was governor. Ask me now, as FCT minister, what Rivers people are benefiting from the Tinubu administration.”

Wike said Rivers State had benefited significantly from the Federal Government due to its support for the Tinubu-led administration and would gain more in the years ahead.

“When I was signing contracts for their companies as governor, they did not say I was semi-literate. When you tell people the truth, the truth remains the truth,” he said.

He stressed that political choices must be guided by conscience rather than material considerations.

“Yes, we need money, but we cannot sell our conscience. You cannot support every government that comes to power without ever finding anything wrong. That is not right,” he added.

According to him, his performance had unsettled critics. “What they could not do, somebody is doing, and that is why they are angry,” he said.

Commending the leadership of Abua/Odual Local Government Area, Wike urged residents to work with the council chairman and follow political directives ahead of 2027.

Earlier, the council chairman, Owolobi Ofori, assured the minister of the loyalty and support of the people, saying Abua/Odual stood solidly behind him.

Also speaking, former lawmaker Prof. Henry Ogiri said the area would support Wike because of his “talk-and-do” leadership style.

Former Minister of State for Environment, Udi Odum, said political stakeholders in the council were united behind Wike and the Tinubu project.

In her remarks, a former Commissioner for Women Affairs and women leader in the area, Mrs. Ukel Oyakiri, pledged the full support of women in Abua/Odual to the minister ahead of the 2027 elections.