Softly, softly, softly

Much as we need extra hands to go into combat with terrorists, we should not leave certain flanks uncovered. President Bola Tinubu has asked that policemen attached to public figures and officers should be withdrawn to give added strength to the fighting forces and protect society at large. The withdrawal has begun.

The policemen and women attached to senators; high court justices are already recalled. Those affected are rightly crying out loud over how vulnerable they have become without security aides in the season of heightened and intractable insecurity.

Those of our public and career functionaries who are socially and politically exposed should be spared the withdrawal of their security details.

We can ill-afford to create more serious problems for ourselves in the attempt to solve one. The work of justices is sorely risk-laden. It is before them that criminals are brought to determine the charges brought before them.

What I am getting at is that certain categories of our public functionaries would still need visible protection—for their lives and for the confident discharge of their duties. What should be done is to get the National Assembly to fast-track the needed amendment to the constitution so that another tier of policing system becomes operational and more policemen can be drawn therefrom to go round for our public men and the citizenry at large.

The withdrawal directive requires a rethink. Our insecurity challenge cannot be solved without the state police. The legislators in various Assemblies can now see that the emergence of state police in our security architecture for all and sundry, the mighty and lowly, is only a matter of common sense.