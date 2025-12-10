Tinubu orders Ribadu to train, arm more forest guards to tackle kidnapping, banditry, others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, to expedite the training and arming of additional forest guards as part of renewed efforts to confront kidnapping and terrorism across the country.

The directive, issued on Wednesday, reinforces earlier approvals for the establishment of a national forest security service designed to secure Nigeria’s forest reserves, which have long served as operational bases for bandits and other armed groups.

Addressing ongoing security concerns, the President said, “We face challenges here and there of kidnapping and terrorism. We need all the forces we can utilise. We need to protect our people.”

The Presidency said the decision aims to strengthen security presence in remote and forested areas where criminal networks have expanded their activities. The enhanced deployment is expected to support wider national measures already announced in response to persistent insecurity, including emergency declarations and increased recruitment across security agencies.

The NSA’s office, working with relevant ministries and agencies, has been tasked with accelerating implementation to ensure the deployment of better trained and better equipped personnel in vulnerable communities.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu on Wednesday restated his directive for police officers attached to VIPs to be withdrawn and redeployed to frontline policing, expressing dissatisfaction with delays in implementing the order. He spoke shortly before presiding over the Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House, Abuja.

“I honestly believe in what I said… It should be effected. If you have any problem because of the nature of your assignment, contact the IGP and get my clearance,” the President said, directing immediate compliance.

Tinubu asked the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to work with the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to ensure VIPs are not left without protection, noting that civil defence officers should replace withdrawn police escorts where required. “So that you don’t leave people exposed,” he added.

The President also instructed the Ribadu and the Department of State Services (DSS) to “provide further information” and harmonise the enforcement structure. He linked the directive to rising incidents of abduction, saying, “We are facing challenges of kidnapping. We need all the forces we have on the ground, fully utilised.”