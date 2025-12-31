We’ll soon disclose Tinubu-brokered peace accord to Rivers people — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that the details of the peace agreement reached between him and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, before President Bola Tinubu would soon be made public.

Wike disclosed this on Wednesday during a “thank-you visit” to Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.

President Tinubu had, in June, brokered a peace deal between Wike and Fubara in a bid to resolve the protracted political crisis in the state and restore stability.

Although he did not mention names, the minister accused the governor of reneging on the agreement, stating that the Rivers people would soon be informed of what was agreed at the Presidential Villa.

“Very soon, we will let the people of Rivers State know what we agreed on before Mr President,” Wike said.

He cautioned the people of Tai against associating with individuals who fail to keep their promises under the guise of politics, stressing that such persons cannot be trusted.

Wike also declared that Rivers people were politically prepared for the 2027 general elections, warning that money would not determine electoral outcomes in the state.

According to him, the will of the people remains paramount. The minister explained that his visit to Tai was not politically motivated but meant to appreciate the people for their support for him and President Tinubu during the 2023 elections.

“It was a tough battle in 2023. You took a risk, stood with us, and God granted us victory.

“See what that risk has resulted in — a federal university sited in Tai and several other benefits,” he said.

Earlier, Senator Barry Mpigi (APC, Rivers South-East) thanked President Tinubu and Wike for their support to the senatorial district, noting that the people had never had it so good.

Mpigi assured Wike of the continued loyalty of the people, saying they were committed to the ideals of justice, equity and fairness which they associate with the Tinubu administration.

“I want to assure you, on behalf of the people of Rivers South-East, that we will continue to stand with you,” he said.

Also speaking, the member representing Tai Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Bernard Nbar, pledged the sustained support of his constituents to the minister.

“You can count on the Tai people, because Tai people keep their word,” Nbar said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Tai Local Government Council, Mbakpone Okpe, thanked Wike for the visit and for identifying with the people.

Okpe described Wike’s directive to support Tinubu in the 2023 election as a blessing, citing the numerous benefits that have accrued to the area.

“Our people have continued to enjoy appointments, infrastructure, empowerment and other dividends of democracy.

“For these reasons and more, we are eager to return Mr President for a second term. We will mobilise all our votes for Tinubu and whoever you support,” he said.