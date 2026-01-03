Abayomi tasks leadership on unity, as new PS pledges people-centred administration

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has revealed that there are over 20,000 traditional medicine practitioners in Lagos and 7000 doctors in the state

Lagos State Ministry of Health has formally welcomed Dr. Dayo Lajide as its newly deployed Permanent Secretary, following her redeployment by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in what stakeholders described as a symbolic homecoming and a fresh chapter for the ministry’s leadership.

Lajide, who was redeployed from Lagos Health District II to the Ministry of Health in December, was received by top government officials, management and staff of the ministry, as well as directors and staff from Health District II, at a reception held at the ministry’s conference room in Alausa-Ikeja.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, described Lajide’s return as both strategic and timely, noting that their professional relationship spans nearly two decades and is rooted in shared commitment to excellence and results-driven public service.

Abayomi said the Ministry of Health remains one of the most critical arms of government, with responsibilities that extend far beyond public hospitals, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the enormity of leadership demands placed on the ministry and its accounting officers.

He stressed that the office of the Permanent Secretary is one that requires constant readiness, swift decision-making and unity of purpose, assuring the new PS of the full support of the ministry’s leadership, directors, agencies and partners in delivering on the mandate to keep Lagos residents healthy.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi, used the occasion to commend the acting Permanent Secretary, Dr. Folashade Oludara, for effectively holding the fort during a sensitive and demanding transition period, particularly during budget defence and year-end processes.

Ogunyemi said Oludara’s performance demonstrated the value of teamwork and dedication, adding that the Ministry of Health thrives when staff work as one family, irrespective of rank, with shared responsibility for success and failure alike.

Turning to the new Permanent Secretary, the Special Adviser described Lajide as a tested leader whose diligence at Health District II earned her respect and loyalty, noting that her return signals continuity, growth and renewed focus on staff welfare, productivity and institutional maturity.

In her goodwill remarks, Director of Family Health and Nutrition, Dr. Folashade Oludara, offered prayers for renewed zeal, divine wisdom and protection for the ministry’s leadership, committing the future of the ministry into God’s hands.

Responding, Lajide thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for the opportunity to serve, as well as the commissioner and special adviser for their support, describing her redeployment as an honour and a call to greater responsibility.

She urged staff to choose focus over distractions, emphasising self-development, hard work and commitment as pathways to growth, while assuring both senior and junior staff of an open-door policy and a supportive work environment.

Lajide said progress had clearly been made since she last served at the ministry and expressed confidence that, with unity and focus, the leadership and workforce have the capacity to take the Lagos State Ministry of Health to even greater heights.