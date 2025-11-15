ANI foundation, Roshan empower 450 Adamawa women to save over N53m

Over 450 women in Toungo, Adamawa State, have saved more than ₦N53 million through a savings and loan scheme introduced by Africa Nature Investors (ANI) Foundation in partnership with Roshan Renewables Limited.

The initiative, which started in 2023, is part of ANI Foundation’s efforts to empower communities around the Gashaka Gumti National Park and reduce their dependence on the park’s natural resources.

Speaking at the close-out ceremony of the programme in Toungo, Dr David Peter, Deputy Project Manager of ANI Foundation, said the initiative was designed to make women financially independent while discouraging illegal activities in and around the park.

“We realised that many people, including women and their families, were involved in illegal activities within the park. We saw it as an opportunity to change the narrative. Through these savings and loan groups, we have seen women buying plots of land, starting businesses, and even training their children up to university level,” he said.

Dr Peter added that a total of 16 savings groups were formed, each with 30 members. “Over 450 women have recorded N53 million in savings, with one group alone saving over ₦5 million. This shows how much the initiative has changed lives,” he said.

Roshan Renewables’ State Coordinator, Mrs Happy Amos, commended the women for their dedication and urged them to continue saving beyond the programme’s official close-out.

“When we started, most of these women had no income. Now, many of them have started businesses, bought land, and even built houses. Their children are in school, and they are now financially stable. This project has exceeded our expectations,” she said.

Some of the beneficiaries shared their experiences. Mrs Hauwa Bala, one of the group members, said she was able to buy a plot of land through the savings scheme. “This programme gave me confidence and helped me make meaningful decisions for my future,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Hannatu Jacob, said she was able to sponsor her children’s education through the initiative. “This programme has opened doors for me and my family,” she said.

Also, Mrs Joy Emmanuel said she is now self-reliant. “Before this programme, I struggled to survive, but now I can take care of myself and my family. I have learnt the importance of saving and managing my finances,” she said.

Beyond the savings scheme, ANI Foundation has supported other empowerment activities such as beekeeping, seed distribution, cattle vaccination, and school construction.

“We have empowered more than 50 beekeepers and provided cattle vaccination for over 100,000 cows across communities around the park,” Dr Peter said. “We also built new classrooms in government schools and awarded scholarships to over 50 students.”

He called on the federal, state, and local governments, as well as stakeholders, to support efforts to protect Gashaka Gumti National Park from illegal mining and grazing.

“The park is Nigeria’s largest and one of the richest in Africa in terms of biodiversity. Protecting it is vital to the environment and the nation’s security,” he added.

At the event, awards were presented to outstanding women, and the organisers urged other organisations to join in promoting women’s empowerment and environmental sustainability.