Bade Adeshina… A new feather on his crowded cap from ecu

On Saturday, November 29, 2025, Delta State stood still when the chairman of Goldfield Group, Dr. Abimbade Abdulyekeen Adeshina, popularly known as Bade Adeshina, was conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Management Science (Honorary Causa) in Entrepreneurial Finance and Management by Edwin Clark University (ECU) in recognition of his contributions to the country’s financial sector.



The conferment, held at the university auditorium in Burutu Local Council of Delta State, was part of the combined Fourth, Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Convocation Ceremonies of the institution. The event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and academia.



In his address during the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of ECU, Prof. Samuel Tita Wara, described Adeshina as an astute finance entrepreneur, manager, and administrator, adding that the university was proud to confer its honorary doctorate degree on him in recognition of his exceptional leadership, innovation in financial management and dedication to human empowerment.



Acknowledging that great leaders inspire others not by power but by example, Wara noted that Adeshina’s story is one of diligence, faith and national contribution.



“We celebrate your impact and support to the development and growth of ECU in accordance with the aim of our Founder and Father, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark. We also appreciate you and your family for the support and donation to the university based on belief and commitment to education, thus extending opportunities for the less privileged in our communities,” Wara said.



In his acceptance speech, Adeshina said he was humbled by the recognition, pledging to continue to render steady service to the university and the nation.



“I thank the Senate and leadership of ECU for the confidence reposed in me and my work,” he said. “Your recognition strengthens my belief that steady service, ethical leadership and commitment to learning remain essential for building strong institutions and a stronger nation.”



Adeshina noted that his journey in finance, governance and institutional development had been shaped by the lessons gained through education, the guidance of the Almighty and the invaluable encouragement from his colleagues and his family.



“I owe much to the people who stood by me, challenged me and supported my efforts and vision over the years. This award is not only a personal honour; it is a reminder for me to continue to contribute where my skills and experience can make a meaningful difference.



“I hope my story encourages young Nigerians to pursue excellence with discipline, and lead with integrity wherever they find themselves,” he added.



According to him, the ceremony was an opportunity to appreciate the role citadels of learning in our country must continue to play in rebuilding Nigeria.



“This is so that our country may translate its enormous potential into tangible assets; those priceless assets needed in a digital era where the best performing nations prioritise knowledge as key drivers of socio-economic transformation, as I reckon to be part of the treasured mandate of ECU. This university deserves all the support we as alumni can provide, to sustain and grow the dream of its founder, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark,” he added.



Reacting to the award bestowed on Adeshina, his wife, Alhaja Asisat Olanike Adeshina, described her husband of 40 years as a very meticulous person who has been able to gather grace to where he is today.



She said the family was happy for the recognition, adding: “We, as a family, are happy for this recognition. Now adding this feather to his cap, I am so grateful to Almighty God to witness this. I am happy it’s coming from ECU.”



A long standing friend of the honouree, Mr. Ade Odunewu, described Adeshina as a thoroughbred professional and humble person. He said he had witnessed some other awards bestowed on him in the past, adding that Adeshina deserves the honour by ECU.



Also, S. K. Babalola, who was Adeshina’s Best Man during his wedding 40 years ago, described the honorary doctorate degree conferred on his friend as a manifestation of the honouree’s tenacity of purpose.



“Adeshina is somebody that is highly methodical, highly resourceful and very tenacious in whatever he believes in. He is one person that gives his whole to whatever he believes in,” he added.



Extolling the virtue of the honouree, Managing Director and Chief Executive Office, CRC Credit Bureau, Dr. Ahmed Popoola, described Adeshina as a role model who constantly encourages people around him to excel.



“My path crossed with Adeshina in 1979 at the University of Lagos Library. Our relationship is a mentee-mentor type. He is a big brother. He shows absolute interest in people. He sacrifices a lot to support his family members and friends, even at a high level of inconvenience to him.”



According to Popoola, what stands Adeshina out is his high level of integrity. “He is a first-class professional who knows his onions, especially in corporate finance and banking. He is always on top of whatever he chooses to do. He is forthright and focused. He is so reliable and trustworthy. He doesn’t cut corners. He is arguably the most meticulous professional I have ever met.” Prince Labi Emokpare also expressed appreciation to ECU for recognising the man he said had done very well for humanity.



“I think he deserves more than this. He is a great person, very straight-forward and I can tell you he has paid his dues to this country. He has done very well for humanity, for the communities of this country. I wish him more winnings,” he added.



Adeshina is an accomplished and versatile senior executive and board leader with over three decades of distinguished experience across commercial and investment banking, asset management, stockbroking, public service and financial consulting. His career is marked by a consistent record of leadership in highly competitive and structured institutions, both in Nigeria and internationally.



Adeshina’s academic qualifications include a B.Sc. and M.Sc in Finance from the University of Lagos and a Diploma in Information Science/Systems from the University of Ibadan. He further enhanced his executive education through programmes at world-renowned institutions including Harvard Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Kellogg School of Management and Wharton Business School.



He has held several C-suite and Board-level positions, demonstrating a capacity for strategic direction and governance. Adeshina served as the Managing Director/CEO of CDL Asset Management Limited, where he oversaw a diverse portfolio, including funds management, corporate finance and treasury services.

Previously, as General Manager at Marina International Limited, he honed his expertise in treasury, risk management and investment banking over a 15-year tenure. His public service commitment was demonstrated in a cabinet-level role as Special Adviser and Head of the Ministry of Economic Planning, Budget and Development, Osun State, where he spearheaded budget preparation, economic planning and public procurement reforms.



Adeshina currently serves as Chairman for several entities, including the Goldfield Group, a diversified financial services firm, and Health Assur Ltd. Under his watch, Goldfield Group, which comprises organisations offering financial and management consulting to high net worth individuals, corporate and project finance advisory services, securities brokerage and real estate investment/management as well as pension funds management, has become the toast of clients from diverse sectors.

He is also the Founder/Director of Ultra Goldfield Logistics Limited, United Kingdom, a venture leveraging AI and machine learning in the logistics sector. His extensive directorship include past roles on the boards of Premium Pension Limited and CDL Capital Market Limited.



The financial guru is a distinguished fellow of many professional bodies, including the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (FCIB), the Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria (FCIP) and the Institute of Directors, Nigeria.



His deep industry engagement is further evidenced by his membership on numerous high-level committees, particularly in audit, risk, investment and governance across the banking, pension and public sectors.



Adeshina has authored over 40 publications and presented numerous papers on topics ranging from financial risk management and pension governance to economic development.