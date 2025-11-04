Gani Adams urges religious leaders to promote tolerance, unity

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland and Chief Promoter of Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF), Iba Gani Adams, has urged religious leaders to promote peace and allow their members to participate in the cultural practices they believe in, stressing that culture and religion are distinct and should not be confused or merged.

He, however, cautioned critics of traditional practices against playing down their heritage, noting that culture and traditions are integral to human identity.

Adams noted that one of the essences of the yearly Olokun festival is to promote the vibrant culture of the Yoruba race.

He said that many of the crises troubling the world today stemmed from banditry, economic hardship, and religious intolerance, saying that religious conflicts, in particular, often have devastating consequences.

The Yoruba generalissimo, while speaking on the spiritual benefits of the Olokun festival, said that the blessing of attending the festival is encompassing as it offers abundance, wealth of riches, good health, fulfilment and various accomplishments.

He said the festival, which began 23 years ago, had grown bigger and evolved into a world festival.

Adams further said that the newly acquired permanent site for the Olokun Festival, named Kakanfo Falola Beach, was spiritually led, assuring of turning it into a world-class tourism destination.