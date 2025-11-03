Rivers govt urges filmmakers to promote cultural heritage

The Rivers State Government has urged film producers, directors, and scriptwriters in the state to utilise their platforms to promote the state’s cultural heritage.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba, made this call when he received a delegation from the Rivers International Film Festival in Port Harcourt. Dr. Anabraba disclosed that Governor Siminalayi Fubara appreciates the immense socio-cultural and economic benefits of tourism, hence the decision to embark on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) to rehabilitate, develop, and rebrand the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach, Borokiri.

He said: “The Rivers State Government is proud and appreciates all that you have done in putting Rivers State on the map in film making and the arts.”We are also aware of the fact that tourism is all-encompassing.

It can improve the economy, add value to social and cultural life, and create employment for our youth.”He added that the governor had recently inspected the Ngo-Atlantic-Oyorokoto Road area, a vast shoreline that the government is working assiduously to develop, with the vision of creating a hub for investors and investments in furtherance of harnessing the limitless values of the blue economy.He said, “If you check online, you will see that people have posted videos of the sighting of elephants and other exotic animals around that area.

“We are also planning to create conservation parks in these pristine environments for the protection of nature and entertainment.”As filmmakers, Dr. Anabraba noted that one of the beauties of a film is its scenery, saying: “I believe that the Oyorokoto area offers such picturesque views, and you can help us bring it to limelight.

“We encourage you to use your films to portray the culture of our people, because at the end of the day, these films will serve as archives that can be assessed by future generations to teach and give them an idea of where they are coming from.”He assured the filmmakers that the government would work with them to preserve the state’s history and culture.In her response, the Team Lead of Rivers International Film Festival, Lady Kate Ezeigbo, thanked the governor for his consistent support.

She informed that the 2025 festival would be held from October 30 to November 2, 2025, with 272 films auditioned from different countries.The festival, according to Lady Ezeigbo, was organised to add value to the film industry, celebrate creativity, and grant empowerment.

“Since its inception, the Rivers International Film Festival has created a platform for producers, actors, directors, students, and industry professionals to connect, learn, and celebrate artistry,” she said.The delegation included film producers from the Zimbabwean National Army.Photo: Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba with Kate Ezeigbo, Team Lead of Rivers International Film Festival, when she visited him in Port Harcourt.