‘7% GDP contribution understates economic impact of auto industry’

Chairman, Organising Committee, the Professional Platform of Auto Dealers Association (PPADAN), Amobi Moghalu, said the automobile import and dealership industry contributes over seven per cent yearly to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Moghalu said the estimate does not consider the local manufacturing component of the automobile industry and the contributions of the ancillary and related services, which are tailored towards satisfying the needs of the auto dealers.

From mechanics to painters, vulcanizers to panel beaters, spare parts merchants to off-road technicians, Moghalu said, the auto dealership industry is huge.

He stated this on the sidelines of the second bi-yearly award/N350 million fundraising for PPADAN’s secretariat in Lagos.

Moghalu explained that the desire for the secretariat was borne out of the need to streamline documentation, memorabilia, souvenirs and records of the association.

He said the secretariat would also serve as a revenue-generating source for the association since its halls and meeting rooms, lounges and entertainment areas would be available for rent.

He described it as shameful for the trade organisation not to have a befitting edifice that is solely dedicated to catering to the needs of players within the industry.

He said: “This anomaly is further compounded when we consider that some of the artisanal trades mentioned above are considered secretariats that are a marvel to the eyes and a testament to the commitment of their members. Unfortunately for us, auto trade is a big man-cave.”

He said practitioners in the field could be divided into two broad categories.

He mentioned the well-known dealers and the large importers, who, he stated, are guided by the dictates of the international association in the first category.

For the second category, according to him, are the standard-owning households who manipulate the landscape of the national park.

He pointed out that this category is mostly young individuals who act as middlemen in the automobile trade.

He emphasised that this category of automobile industry players may or may not be attached to a particular dealership showroom, but are mostly found in clusters, market-like environments, where auto businesses are referred to.

He said: “Some motor dealers, some of you call them a brawler, but these individuals are a very vital bridge between the big dealers and the buying public. Incidentally, there is a very thin line between the long-run dealers and the big dealers.

“We seek to raise 350 million naira to build a secondary grid, to accommodate all hands on deck, both the mighty and the small players. We seek to build a secondary grid where aid and dealership disputes can be settled.

“And where policy formulations can be distilled, analysed and crystallised for further dissemination down the value chain of auto-development.”

Besides, he expressed that the proposed secretariat would allow auto-dealers to ascend the mantle of leadership that the industry deserved.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to some deserving industry players who have played key roles in the growth of the industry in recent years.