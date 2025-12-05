Carloha celebrates five-star safety rating for Tiggo brand

Carloha, the distributor of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, said that the Tiggo 8 has achieved five-star safety ratings from both Australasian New Car Assessment Programme (ANCAP) and the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), thereby reinforcing its position as a leader in family safety and automotive innovation.

This dual five-star certification underscores the Tiggo 8’s exceptional safety performance, designed to protect every passenger with cutting-edge engineering, intelligent assistance systems, and a robust safety philosophy, the company said.

The recognition from two of the world’s most rigorous safety authorities highlights Chery’s commitment to global safety standards and its dedication to delivering uncompromising protection for families.

The General Manager at Carloha Nigeria, Felix Mahan, in a statement, said that the company was proud to bring the globally recognised Tiggo 8 to Nigerian roads.

Mahan explained that these certifications reaffirmed its position on the quality of Tiggo 8, which is said to be engineered for families who prioritise safety without compromising comfort, style or performance.

He said: “As Chery continues to push the boundaries of innovation and safety, we remain committed to offering Nigerian customers vehicles that protect what matters most—their loved ones. More so during this yuletide season, when many Nigerian families will be travelling to various choice locations.”

The Tiggo 8 Pro MAX earned a five-star ANCAP rating in 2024, achieving outstanding scores across all key categories, which include Adult Occupant Protection (88 per cent), Child Occupant Protection (87 per cent), Vulnerable Road User Protection (79 per cent), and Safety Assist (86 per cent).

Shortly after, the Tiggo 8 CSH secured a five-star Euro NCAP rating, demonstrating balanced safety performance with scores of 82 per cent for Adult Occupant Protection, 85 per cent for Child Occupant Protection, 80 per cent for Vulnerable Road User Protection and 78 per cent for Safety Assist.

These results reflect the Tiggo 8’s superior crashworthiness, advanced driver assistance systems, and comprehensive protection for all occupants—making it one of the safest SUVs in its class.

The Tiggo 8’s safety begins with its high-strength body structure, featuring over 60 per cent high-strength steel and Benteler ultra-high-strength hot-formed steel in critical areas.

This rigid safety cage effectively absorbs and dissipates impact energy, ensuring maximum protection in collisions.

Inside the cabin, up to 10 standard airbags provide 360-degree coverage, including a 6-second pressure retention system that maintains protection even during secondary impacts.

This advanced design ensures consistent safety for all passengers, from the front row to the third.

Beyond passive safety, the Tiggo 8 is equipped with L2+ Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), offering nearly 20 intelligent safety functions to enhance driving confidence. Key features include Enhanced Autonomous

Emergency Braking (AEB) – Automatically applies brakes to prevent or mitigate collisions, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) – Gently corrects unintentional lane drifting, and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) – Maintains a safe following distance, reducing driver fatigue on long journeys.