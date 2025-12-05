CASS appoints Bernard as chairman

The Group Managing Director of Finchglow Holdings, Bankole Bernard, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Cargo Accounts Settlement Systems (CASS), Nigeria Local Consultative Council (LCC).

A statement by the Public Relations Manager, Finchglow Holdings, Temilade Adu, on Wednesday, said Bernard’s appointment has been confirmed by the Directorate of CASS.

As Chairman, Bernard would work closely with airlines, regulators, cargo operators and financial settlement partners to advance reforms, enhance collaboration and ensure that CASS Nigeria continues to support a seamless, secure and accountable operating environment.

Before this new appointment, Bernard served as Chairman of the Agency Programme Joint Council (APJC), where he worked with global and regional partners to drive improvements that enhanced the effectiveness of agency–airline relationships.

His leadership helped shape policy conversations, promote transparency, and champion initiatives that reinforced confidence in the industry’s commercial processes.

With extensive experience across aviation, travel management and industry governance, Bernard is positioned to drive meaningful dialogue, promote innovation and advance initiatives that would strengthen the settlement system and elevate Nigeria’s cargo and aviation ecosystem.

Bernard’s appointment comes at a defining moment for CASS Nigeria, one that requires a steady, experienced hand capable of unifying stakeholders, guiding reforms, and advancing a more resilient and future-ready cargo settlement environment.

The statement added: “His transition to the LCC is widely viewed across the sector as a continuation of the progress achieved under his leadership in previous roles, bringing the same strategic clarity, stakeholder-focused approach, and commitment to reinforcing Nigeria’s aviation framework.

CASS Nigeria, through its Local Consultative Council (LCC), is a crucial pillar in the nation’s aviation industry, responsible for ensuring transparency and strengthening the financial settlement framework between airlines, logistics partners and cargo operators.