Cedric Masters to showcase new brand of pickup at Lagos trade fair

Cedric Masters Group, authorised assemblers of Jianxi Isuzu Motors (JIM-ISUZU) in Nigeria, is set to exhibit the latest cost-effective, fuel-efficient new JIM-ISUZU Pickup at the 2025 Lagos International Trade Fair.

The event, which opens today, November 7, 2025, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, would provide a unique opportunity for visitors to experience firsthand the rugged reliability, durability, and performance that define the all-new JIM-ISUZU brand.

Known for its engineering excellence and heritage of strength, JIM-ISUZU Pickups have become a trusted choice for Nigerian businesses, farmers, fleet operators, and individuals who value efficiency and toughness.

The Cedric Masters Group automotive showcase aimed to highlight how the new JIM-ISUZU Pickup combines power, practicality, and modern design, making it the ideal partner for both urban and off-road adventures.

Speaking ahead of the exhibition, the Chairman, Cedric Masters, Chief Anselm Ilekuba, noted that the company’s participation at the trade fair underscored its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s transport and logistics ecosystem in tandem with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“At Cedric Masters, we are excited to bring the new JIM-ISUZU Pickup to the Nigerian market and to showcase it at such a prestigious platform as the Lagos International Trade Fair,” he said.

Related News

In addition to vehicle displays, Cedric Masters would offer special trade fair incentives, including flexible financing options and after-sales support packages for both corporate and individual customers.

Visitors to the Cedric pavilion would also have the opportunity to engage with the company’s technical team, learn about the vehicle’s advanced engine technology, and explore its line-up of light and heavy-duty vehicles.

The Lagos International Trade Fair is organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and attracts thousands of visitors and exhibitors yearly.

Cedric Masters Group’s presence reinforces its role as a leading automotive solutions provider and its growing influence in Nigeria’s commercial fleet and corporate institutions’ vehicle sector.

With its signature promise of “reliability you can trust,”JIM-lSUZU, powered by Cedric Masters Group, continues to drive progress on Nigerian roads, setting new standards for durability, value, and customer satisfaction.