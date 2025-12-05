Changan, Jetour, Chery battle for Nigeria’s ‘Car-of-the-Year’ title

Nigeria’s automotive landscape is gearing up for a dramatic showdown as three Chinese brands — Changan, Jetour and Chery — emerge as top contenders for ‘the 2025 Nigeria Car-of-the-Year’, signalling a profound shift in the country’s fast-evolving auto market.

The shortlist – Changan CS55, Jetour Dashing and Chery Tiggo 8 – was unveiled by the Nigeria Auto Journalists’ Association (NAJA) in a statement announcing the finalists for its yearly industry honours.

Changan CS55, which stunned the market last year after defeating the Toyota Corolla and Kia Rio to clinch the title, is again in the spotlight as it seeks to defend its crown.

But analysts said competition would be fierce this time with Jetour Dashing and Chery Tiggo 8 recording rising acceptance among Nigerian car owners.

This year’s NAJA International Auto Awards will take place on December 16 in Lagos.

According to the Chairman of NAJA, Theodore Opara, the 2025 edition reflects the dynamic transformation currently shaping Nigeria’s automotive sector.

“For the first time, Chinese manufacturers are not just competing — they are leading the pack. The quality, technology and market acceptance we’ve seen from these three shortlisted brands show how much the industry is changing,” he said.

Opara added that the awards committee placed particular emphasis on innovation, durability and relevance to Nigeria’s unique motoring market.

NAJA is, however, yet to release the full list of nominees for other categories.

Other categories expected in a few days are vehicle assembly, electrification, aftersales, heavy-duty truck, transport service and luxury mobility leaders, among others.