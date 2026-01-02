Exhibition reinvents Lagos automotive lifestyle economy

Lagos has reaffirmed its status as Nigeria’s automotive lifestyle hub, as the fourth edition of the Eko Drive Exhibition (Eko Drive IV) delivered a high-impact showcase that blended mobility, creativity , and consumer culture into a compelling business and lifestyle proposition.

The event attracted a diverse mix of automobile enthusiasts, premium car owners, power-bike riders, creative and lifestyle consumers, underscoring the growing commercial relevance of automotive culture in Lagos.

The huge turnout reinforced Eko Drive’s positioning as a strategic platform connecting mobility brands, collectors and lifestyle audiences within the city’s creative economy.

This year’s exhibition featured a curated lineup of classic cars, custom builds, electric vehicles, modern luxury models and high-performance automobiles.

Beyond display, the vehicles were presented within an immersive environment designed to encourage interaction, brand storytelling and appreciation of automotive innovation and design.

Participants engaged not only with the engineering behind the vehicles, but also with the heritage, individuality and lifestyle narratives they represent — an approach that continues to differentiate Eko Drive within Nigeria’s automotive and experiential marketing space.

Project Manager, Eko Drive Exhibition, Ademide Osunsina, described the expanding community as the core asset driving the platform’s growth.

“Bringing together automobile enthusiasts, premium luxury car owners and power-bike riders to explore and engage around mobility continues to fuel our passion.

“The trust owners place in us with their prized vehicles year after year, and the enthusiasm with which they share their stories shows that this community has matured into a strong ecosystem,” Osunsina said.

Also, Event Coordinator, Sanjo Morgan, said the platform had evolved beyond a conventional exhibition into a recognised automotive-culture movement with economic and social impact.

Morgan expressed that the goal of the organisers was to unite car lovers, promote safety and spotlight Nigeria’s automotive potential.

“This fourth edition validates that vision and confirms Eko Drive’s growing influence within the country’s car culture and lifestyle economy,” Morgan added.

A major highlight of the event was a live demonstration by an Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class (G 580 with EQ Technology), which executed a 360-degree ‘G-Turn’ (Tank Turn), showcasing the performance potential of electric mobility while drawing strong audience engagement.

According to Imran Claud-Ennin, Creative Director of the Eko Drive Exhibition, Eko Drive will continue to push the boundaries of automotive storytelling and experiential engagement.