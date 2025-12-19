Road accidents drop by 13.5 per cent in 11 months

The Beer Sectoral Group (BSG) of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Lagos State Sector Command, has launched the sixth edition of its annual ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ campaign to curb alcohol-related road crashes during the yuletide season.

Speaking at the campaign flag-off at the FRSC Lagos Sector Command headquarters, the Lagos State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Kehinde Hamzat, said the command had achieved a 13.5 per cent reduction in road traffic crashes between January and November 2025, compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

However, he noted, the figure had dropped from an earlier 15.17 per cent reduction, following a major crash at Kara Bridge recently, underscoring the devastating impact of single incidents on road safety statistics.

“One single crash, especially when it involves mass casualties, can destroy our statistics. This is why we need everyone’s cooperation,” he said.

The 2025 End of Year Safety Campaign, themed: ‘Take Responsibility for Your Safety’, focuses on driver behaviour as the primary cause of road crashes.

According to statistics presented at the briefing, between January 2024 and January 2025, 132 persons were killed and 2,070 were injured in 500 road traffic crashes across Lagos State.

Hamzat identified driver fatigue, speeding, dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs as major causes of these crashes, emphasising that driver behaviour remains fundamental to road safety.

“The theme was carefully chosen to address road traffic violations by drivers who are largely responsible for crashes on our highways. These violations include failure to adhere to road traffic rules and regulations, drunk driving, and drug use, among others,” he stated.

To reduce crashes during the ember months, the FRSC has deployed additional personnel on highways, intensified vehicle checks to ensure roadworthiness and is conducting motor park rallies nationwide to raise awareness among motorists.

The Lagos Sector Command also announced significant progress in driver’s licence issuance, revealing that 147,199 licences have been issued from January to November 2025, representing over 40 per cent of the national total being applied in Lagos.

The command has established a mini-printing factory in Lagos that has produced 486,648 licences.

Hamzat also disclosed that the FRSC has upgraded its printing facilities to produce up to 15,000 driver’s licences daily.

Besides, Executive Director, BSG, Abiola Laseinde, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to promoting responsible drinking, stating that the partnership with FRSC had been ongoing for six years and extended beyond the ember months.

She emphasised that beer, while culturally significant in fostering social bonds and unity, must be consumed responsibly to prevent tragic consequences on the roads.

Corporate Relations Director, Guinness Nigeria, Rotimi Odusola, speaking on behalf of BSG member companies, Nigerian Breweries, International Breweries and Guinness Nigeria, stressed that drinking and driving was not only dangerous to the driver, but also to passengers and innocent bystanders.

“When drinking and driving are combined, more passengers than drivers are at risk of injury or fatality.