Tiggo 8 wins UK car of the year, gets Nigerian nomination

Chery Tiggo 8 has been awarded ‘the Car of the Year’ in the United Kingdom, a milestone that further reinforces Chery’s position as one of the world’s fastest-rising automobiles.

This prestigious recognition highlights the Tiggo 8’s advanced engineering, superior safety technologies, refined craftsmanship, and family-focused design – qualities that continue to set it apart in highly competitive global markets.

Tiggo 8 took top honours following evaluations by carwow.co.uk, an online automotive marketplace, earning an impressive 4.5/5 rating from 75,914 reviews.

Carwow’s annual ‘Car of the Year’ is regarded as one of the most authoritative industry benchmarks, drawing on decades of collective road-testing experience.

According to the reviewers, Tiggo 8 stands out as “a spacious seven-seater with a posh interior for an unbelievable price.” The award solidifies Chery’s growing influence in the international automotive landscape.

In Nigeria, the Chery Tiggo 8 is rapidly gaining traction, securing a top-three nomination for Nigeria’s ‘Car of the Year’ in the forthcoming national automotive awards. Its growing popularity is driven by its versatility, fuel efficiency, stylish exterior and intuitive technology – attributes that have made it a favourite among families, executives and long-distance travellers.

Speaking on the recognition, General Manager of Marketing at Carloha Nigeria, Felix Mahan, expressed confidence in Tiggo 8’s growing reputation.

He said: “The Tiggo 8’s recognition in the UK and its nomination here in Nigeria reflect the strength, quality, and trust that the Chery brand continues to build among customers. We are proud to offer an SUV that combines global excellence with after-sales support that truly puts our customers first.”