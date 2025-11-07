TOR’Q 2025 revs up for entertainment, record-breaking stunts

The anticipated TOR’Q 2025, a distinctive car drifting and super bikers’ series, has been scheduled for December 7. Organisers promised an event that transcends traditional motorsport, aiming to deliver a unique blend of high-octane action, entertainment, and auto-fair.

The spectacle, which blends the fusion of artistry and motorsport, is set to take place at the TOR’Q Arena in Lagos.

Head of Strategy at Xhibit Ideas, Adeniyi Bakare, organisers of the TOR’Q Autofest, emphasised that the initiative was conceived to provide an alternative to the usual entertainment people consume, such as concerts.

Bakare said, unlike past events, the upcoming TOR’Q is focused primarily on entertainment and immersion engagement rather than competition, due to a limited number of competitors.

“So, what we are doing is entertainment and even this year, what we’re doing is more theatre, in like the movies that you see, we’re bringing it to life. It’s entertainment, pure entertainment,” he added.

Bakare emphasised that attendees would experience more like seeing Fast and Furious live, stressing that the incorporation of culture and theatre meant that the event was suitable for an entire family.

The fusion of motorsport and live performance was confirmed by veteran actor Taiwo Ibikunle, who assured attendees of the unique experience.

The TOR’Q Autofest has garnered significant support from key industry players, including Fearless energy drink (the headline sponsor from Rite Foods Limited) and Bigi.

Besides, Group Executive Director at Omnicom Media Group West and Central Africa, Yinka Adebayo, explained his company’s backing by focusing on the target demographic.

He noted that many younger individuals were full of energy, drive, and interest in trying new things, which makes motorsport a natural fit. He urged brands to be bold and evolve by trying out new initiatives like TOR’Q, rather than being limited to just a few options.