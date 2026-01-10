Fan Club Family TV show birth in Lagos

Dufil Prima Foods Limited, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, has expanded its commitment to children and families with the official premiere of the first-ever Indomie Fan Club Family TV Show, held recently in Lagos.

The children-focused television programme, created by the Indomie Fan Club House, is designed to promote positive values, creativity, and wholesome family entertainment, reinforcing Indomie’s long-standing role in Nigerian households.

The premiere took place at FilmHouse Cinemas, Leisure Mall, Surulere, marking the first children’s TV show premiere of its kind in the city. The event attracted children, parents, educators, and key stakeholders from the entertainment and creative industries.

In attendance were the cast and crew led by the show’s anchor, “Mama Do Good,” portrayed by actor and poet Ruby Agwu, alongside child talents Chidinma Orji and Elder Osimhen. Nollywood actress Linda Ejiofor joined families and children at the event, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Speaking on the initiative, Temitope Ashiwaju, Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager at Dufil Prima Foods, said the programme reflects Indomie’s commitment to meaningful engagement with children. “The Indomie Fan Club Family TV Show provides a platform that combines education and entertainment, nurturing imagination, learning, and positive values in a way that resonates with children and families,” he said.

Designed as an entertaining and educational family programme, the Indomie Fan Club Family TV Show reinforces values such as friendship, creativity, teamwork, kindness, and positive behaviour, in line with the Indomie Fan Club mantra, “We Are Indomitables.”

Also speaking, Ogechukwu Faith Joshua, National Coordinator, Indomie Fan Club, noted that the show was intentionally designed to balance fun with learning through storytelling, music, and interactive play.

The Indomie Fan Club Family TV Show is scheduled to premiere on television on Saturday, January 10, 2026, airing on Africa Magic Family and the African Independent Television (AIT) network.

The lively premiere featured exclusive screenings of the TV show, interactive games, quizzes, sing-alongs, and prize-winning activities. Over 100 children, including Indomie Fan Club members from schools across Lagos, participated in the immersive experience. A highlight of the event was a nostalgic group sing-along of the popular Indomie children’s advertising song, “Mama Do Good,” and the Indomie Fan Club theme song.