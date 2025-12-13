Festival Of Unity 2025 explores balance between heritage and innovation

The National Theatre, Iganmu, came alive last weekend when it hosted the sixth edition of the Festival of Unity, a two-day celebration of Nigerian culture, creativity and diversity where the balance between heritage and innovation was explored under the theme ‘Back to our roots, forward to the future’.

The event highlighted the role of culture in bringing Nigerians together at a time when unity feels more vital than ever.

General Manager and CEO of the National Theatre, Adetola Akerele, said the festival was created to remind Nigerians of the richness of their shared heritage. “Nigeria is such a rich and diverse country, and one of the ways we can come together is through culture,” she said. She explained that this year’s theme captured two important ideas –looking back to honour tradition and looking forward to embrace creativity and youth driven innovation.

The first day of the festival focused on the “future” part of the theme. Young creatives and energetic performers took the stage, including the Wow Factor dance group, singer Falana, and Segun Adefila’s Royal Band. The performances showcased contemporary dance, modern rhythms and the growing influence of young artists in today’s cultural landscape.

The second day featured heritage. Guests were treated to traditional drumming, cultural displays and community-focused activities that celebrated the diversity of Nigeria’s ethnic groups. Akerele described the day as “a reminder of the importance of heritage” and a call to be intentional about preserving cultural identity.

She added that ministries and cultural agencies must continue to promote Nigerian arts as a way of protecting history and shaping national pride.

Sterling Bank partnered with the National Theatre to host the festival. The bank’s Chief Marketing Officer, Donatus Okpako, who represented MD/CEO Abubakar Sulaiman, said Sterling Bank’s involvement was consistent with its support for the creative economy. “We want to bring back our culture to what it used to be and have people connect again with what our culture represents,” he said.

Okpako noted that the festival was timely because of rising global division. “There is no more important time than now to thrive and to heal. The whole essence of unity, and this festival is helping us to achieve that,” he said.

Chief Marketing Officer of the National Theatre, Henry Ndubuisi, said the festival also serves as a talent hub. He noted that one of its goals is to help launch the next generation of stars. “We created this platform to discover new artists. We invite music sponsors, record label producers and personalities. It is a breeding ground for talent.”

One of the highlights of the event which featured dance performances, live bands, cultural displays, food and entertainment for families and guests was the presentation of performance certificates to deserving artistes.