NASFAT partners Al-Azhar University in major boost for Fountain University

The Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT) has entered into a landmark partnership with Al-Azhar University in Cairo, strengthening its push for quality Islamic education and offering a major academic boost to Fountain University, Osogbo.

The agreement includes the secondment of scholars from Al-Azhar to NASFAT-owned institutions, a move the organisation says will deepen access to authentic Islamic knowledge and expand scholarly exchange between Nigeria and one of the world’s oldest centres of Islamic learning.

President of NASFAT, Alhaji Ayodeji AbdulWahid AbdulRauf, described the development as the result of years of strategic planning and shared commitment between NASFAT and Fountain University. He said the partnership reflects the Society’s long-standing vision to raise academic standards and promote global collaboration in Islamic scholarship.

NASFAT also acknowledged key figures who played a role in securing the agreement, including the Sheikh of Al-Azhar, Dr Ahmed Al-Tayeb; Fadeelat Sheikh Reda Muhammad; the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, Muhammed Fouad; and Sheikh Saheed of Ma’hd Al-Azhary, Mowe, Ogun State.

The Chief Missioner of NASFAT, Imam Maroofdeen AbdulAzeez Onike, welcomed the scholars from Egypt, saying their presence marks the start of a new phase of deeper, more structured Islamic learning across NASFAT-affiliated institutions.

According to him, the expertise the scholars bring will improve students’ understanding of classical Islamic studies and enrich academic programmes at Fountain University and other NASFAT centres.

NASFAT described the partnership as a significant gain for its education mission and a step that further positions Fountain University as a growing hub of quality learning rooted in knowledge, character and global relevance.