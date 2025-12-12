Tax is divine obligation, not a threat, Islamic scholars say

President, Jama-at-ul Islamiyya of Nigeria, Engr. Hashim Oyekan (3rd left) with members of the Executive Committee and facilitators at the Tax Reforms Seminar held recently at the Jamaat Mosque, Lagos.

The Jama’at-ul Islamiyya of Nigeria (JIN) has stepped into the national conversation surrounding Nigeria’s proposed tax reforms, hosting a public seminar aimed at dispelling public fears and promoting civic responsibility among Nigerians.

Leading Islamic scholars and finance experts at the event unanimously declared that taxation is not merely a legal or moral duty, but a divine obligation and the most sustainable bedrock for modern governance.

The seminar, held in Lagos, sought to counter what the organizers described as rumours and fear-mongering suggesting draconian measures like the freezing of business bank accounts by January 1, 2026 under the new tax regime.

The President of JIN, Engr. Hashim Oyekan, was unequivocal in his support for the proposed tax policy, labelling it a welcome development. He stressed that governance must be a collective endeavour, moving Nigeria away from its sole reliance on volatile oil revenues.

“There is no fear about the new tax law, but there are rumours spread by people that all our accounts will be frozen, our children will not enjoy,” Alhaji Oyekan stated. That is why we decided to enlighten our people. To me, the proposed tax policy is a welcome development in the sense that governance is collective; it is not just for one sector, it is for everyone in the society.”

Alhaji Oyekan argued that citizens must contribute financially to the society to reasonably expect the government to provide essential services, security and infrastructure. He highlighted the policy’s progressive nature, noting that low-income earners are often exempted, ensuring the burden is spread equitably.

“If it is spread, the burden will not be too much on one group,” he affirmed. He also pointed out investment incentives, such as relief on start-up capital and pension arrangements, designed to encourage business registration and compliance.

An Associate Professor of Law at the University of Ilorin, Dr. Dauda Ariyoosu, asserted that the payment of tax is as old as the government and recognized in both Islam and Christianity.

“In Islam, Zakat is compulsory on certain amounts of income while in Christendom, tite is as well compulsory,” He reminded the audience of the Islamic injunction to obey Allah (SWT), His messenger and those in authority, which, he clarified, refers to the government.

He cited developed countries where tax collection serves as the primary revenue source, advising Nigerians to embrace the reforms for the numerous ensuing benefits. He, however, cautioned against witch-hunting by tax authorities and urged government parastatals to intensify efforts to educate the public on the mechanics of tax payment.

A former President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Prince Rasak Kunle Qadri, reinforced the moral and divine obligation to pay taxes, warning that tax evasion is unacceptable and will inevitably be met with sanctions.

“It’s not just moral, it’s a divine issue,” Prince Qadri stated, further quoting the Quranic verses on obedience. He maintained that taxation remains the most sustainable way for a government to fund its operations and fulfil its mandate. Crucially, Prince Qadri linked compliance to accountability, framing tax payment as a citizen’s essential tool for oversight.

“We should not see tax as a punishment because it’s something that you do in order for you to be able to ask questions,” he asserted.”

“If you are a member of a community and you don’t pay subscription, you cannot talk. But once you start paying subscription, you can ask questions.”

He criticised what he called the Nigerian populace’s tendency to be too lazy and too dumb to actively monitor and question government spending, even after paying their dues.

He appealed to the media to become a stronger voice for the unenlightened, consistently demanding proof of service delivery be it schools, hospitals or roads from the government.

However, Prince Qadri did express a specific concern, reiterating a plea he made to the Federal Government regarding a proposed 5 percent surcharge on the retail price of diesel and petrol, which is tied to the incorporation of the new tax regime.

“We need to appeal to the government, that they should take another look at it. Because anything that has to do with petrol or diesel in this country usually triggers the increase in the price of other commodities,” he said, acknowledging the government’s capacity to tinker with that particular issue.