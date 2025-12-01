Nigeria risks slower development if women remain excluded, stakeholders warn

Stakeholders have warned that Nigeria’s development may continue to lag unless deliberate, coordinated and sustained efforts are made to close the widening gaps in women’s empowerment, financial inclusion, access to information and political participation.

They observed that the continued exclusion of women from decision-making, coupled with inadequate community outreach, high financing barriers and weak skills development, will ultimately slow the country’s progress.

The concerns were raised in Abuja at the fifth anniversary of the Prudent Women Multipurpose Society and the unveiling of 100 Prudent Women: A Compendium of the Most Inspirational Biographies.

Speakers at the event insisted that Nigeria cannot achieve meaningful growth if half of its population remains marginalised.

Gender advocate and National Consultant on Private Sector Partnerships for UN Women, Hansatu Adegbite, said the major barriers to women’s empowerment in Nigeria stem from information, resource and skills gaps.

She noted that although government programmes exist across sectors, many women simply do not know how or where to access them.

“One of the things I have realised is that there are three major gaps limiting women’s empowerment. First, there is an information gap. While government does a lot, many women are unaware of existing programmes and do not know where to go for the right information,” she said.

“Second, there is a resource gap. Even when resources exist, they are insufficient relative to the population, and access remains limited. Third, there is a skills gap. Women need to be equipped with diverse skills to succeed in business and professional life.”

Adegbite added that despite limited external support, Prudent Women has developed a functional internal model that enables its members to thrive.

She also highlighted financial access challenges, noting that while some lenders have lowered rates for women, many loan products remain unaffordable or unsuitable.

Founder of the Halima Factor Community Initiative (HFCI) and Technical Assistant to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Halima Usman, said the rapid growth of women’s cooperatives demonstrates the absence of reliable structures that provide economic, emotional and spiritual support for women.

She said what began as a small cooperative has grown into a multi-dimensional network that helps women build resilience, confidence and economic independence.

“A country cannot survive or grow if half of its population is not empowered. Prudent Women have taken the lead not just in economic enhancement but in spiritual and mental empowerment, enabling women to take their place in society and make meaningful contributions,” she said.

President and Founder of the Prudent Women Cooperative and Convener of the Prudent Women Advancement and Advocacy Foundation (PWAAF), Msurshima Comfort Chenge, said the organisation’s five-year journey reflects both progress and persistent obstacles.

She explained that the cooperative has expanded from economic support into emotional mentoring, spiritual guidance and wider national mobilisation.

Chenge said the newly unveiled foundation will focus on advocacy, education, girls’ rights and women’s rights as part of efforts to drive gender parity across the country.

She added that the next phase of the organisation’s work aims to support women to own homes, land, educational resources and long-term assets.

Despite the expanding visibility of such networks, she expressed worry that women remain underrepresented in public office, stressing the need for stronger political inclusion.

“If women are given opportunities, they lead with integrity. We are asking government to include more women in important positions because women deliver accountability and excellence,” she said.