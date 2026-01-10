Commissioner pledges waterfront projects to drive state’s tourism, economic appeal

As part of the 2026 drive, Lagos State Ministry of Waterfront and Infrastructure Development has said that it is committed to introducing several landmark projects to boost the state’s tourism and economic appeal.

The Commissioner for Waterfront and Infrastructure Development, Mr. Dayo Bush Alebiosu, who stated this in a chat with the media, listed some of the programmes and projects to include the Lagos Boardwalk along the Wole Olateju waterfront, modernized pontoons, and a N7b jetty at the Oworonshoki waterfront area just as the Bariga jetty has been redesigned into a modern fish market.

Alebiosu stated that the state government is commitment to protecting its waterfront from illegal encroachment and unauthorized reclamation, disclosing that his ministry is liasing with relevant government agencies to prevent any form of illegality along the state waterfront corridors.

“Illegal dredging in Lagos is the same as illegal bunkering in the Niger Delta. You would see people with canoes, sometimes about 20 or 30 of them, moving together. The reason a lot of attention is not paid to it is because of the quantity of sand being dredged, compared to when heavy machinery is used. It’s a fight we cannot afford to back down on because we understand the impact. They use the sand for illegal reclamation, block drainage channels and all sorts of activities. We continue to make arrests. I don’t sit in the office; I actually lead the battle to make sure we get the right things done,” the commissioner stated.

He noted that opportunities for development exist across the state and should be approached with vision rather than suspicion, adding that successful projects are products of deliberate planning and sustained investment.

He stated that a member and leader in Kosofe, he is also looking forward to partnering with critical stakeholders within the community to drive the development of islands within Kosofe as tourists’ destination as Ilashe is at present experiencing.

“Waterfront is a technical space. Our focus is on law, planning and development. It is not about politics or where anyone comes from. There is water in Kosofe. If development can happen in Ilashe, it can happen elsewhere.”

Alebiosu revealed that plans to boost the economic activities with Kosofe is why a new N7 billion jetty is being planned for Oworonsonki which is likely raise the property value of the area and general development of the environment, aside improving water transportation in the state. in the Oworonshoki area of Lagos, while other dilapidated jetties across the state will be renovated in 2026 as part of efforts to improve water transportation and waterfront infrastructure.

He also addressed concerns surrounding a proposed housing scheme on 16.9 hectares of reclaimed land in Oworonshoki, adjoining the Third Mainland Bridge, clarifying that the project has no connection with the recent urban regeneration activities that led to the demolition of some structures in the area.

“The Oworonshoki waterfront scheme is an amazing place. By the time we’re done with it, you can only imagine how it will impact not just Oworonshoki’s real estate value, but also Ogudu, Magodo and the Bariga axis.”

The commissioner, however, maintained that the demolition was not carried out by his ministry, dismissing insinuations linking the housing project to the exercise. He disclosed that as a leader in the community and a former federal representative he was already galvanizing his friends to raise funds to support those evicted as a result of the demolition.

He said, “It’s rather unfortunate that it’s my LG, so my case is very peculiar. My mother grew up here; my house is in Kosofe, so it’s more of a hometown for me. I feel the pain of the people on one side because they have always been supportive of me.



“However, on the other side, we have water running through there, running through the three local governments in my federal constituency. We have the approval for a jetty. I think it’s about N7bn coming there. We are in discussion with Mr Governor. He has asked for a few things just to make sure the decision is absolutely right.