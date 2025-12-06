Eyo Festival holds on December 27 to honour otedola

The Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwanu Akiolu, has said that the Eyo Festival will be celebrated on December 27, 2025 to honour former governor of Lagos State, late Michael Otedola.



The monarch disclosed this during a press briefing, revealing that the festival will be held at the Tafawa Balewa Square. He added that the celebration this time around will be limited to Lagos Island while any form of rascality will not be tolerated.



He further said that anyone caught engaging in any form of rascality will be attended to by security officers. He also said that security officers have been informed to handle anyone who take the celebration of the Eyo Festival this year beyond Lagos Island.

Oba Rilwan Akiolu described the forthcoming festival as a celebration of Lagos’ rich cultural identity and communal spirit, disclosing that the Eyo festivation has no link to deity worship but just a symbolic expression of heritage and unity among the people of Lagos.

“The Eyo Festival remains the largest mass cultural gathering in Nigeria today,” the monarch said, adding that “It draws people from all parts of the country and beyond, and it showcases the peaceful coexistence, inclusiveness, and collective aspirations of Lagosians.”

Akiolu added that hosting this year’s edition in honour of the distinguished personalities would promote renewed economic activities through tourism, commerce, and hospitality, while also boosting social cohesion and contributing to a reduction in crime and violence.



The monarch disclosed that extensive preparations are underway to ensure a smooth cultural procession, adding that discussions had already been held with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on deploying at least 100 buses, on a paid service basis, to transport spectators and participants from different parts of Lagos to and from the festival venue.

He said that the palace is engaging companies responsible for mobile toilets and other sanitation support, alongside security outfits that will provide crowd control and ensure the safety of residents and tourists.

“There will be no indiscriminate beating of any person or animal. Any such act is criminal and will be penalised accordingly,” Akiolu warned, emphasising that the Eyo masquerades must uphold decorum, peace, and respect throughout the celebration.