Govt to replace rickety commercial vehicles with N150b CNG initiative

• Plans Introduction Of 2000 CNG Trucks

As part of efforts to check road accidents, Lagos State government has approved a N150 billion CNG initiative to replace rickety vehicles with new CNG vehicles.

The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor, Mr. Sola Giwa, revealed this during a stakeholders’ engagement with national and state executive of the Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO).

Giwa revealed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved a 2000 CNG truck initiatives under the N150 billion CNG initiative. He added that N50 billion from the N150 billion dedicated fund is specifically targeted at replacing rickety trucks, which aimed at impacting positively the transport system within the maritime domain.

“The novel, which is in partnership with United Bank for Africa (UBA) will further ensure continuous safety of lives and property and prevent associated damages to government infrastructure in Lagos State,” he disclosed.

He also said that a free safety drug substance test was also approved for all truck drivers in the state as well as free eye test and free eyeglasses for those that may require it.

The President of NARTO, Alhaji Yusuf Lawal Othman, who was highly elated about the development, commended Sanwo-Olu for the initiative, as it will go a long way in improving the services of his members. He also applauded the governor for investing hugely in the transport sector, highlighting a number of transportation projects in the state including those in the rail sector.

He also thanked President Bola Tinubu mentioning some of the donations from the presidential initiative on CNG to NARTO, which he said has helped to boost transportation and reduced fare by 30 per cent.