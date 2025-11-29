LASEPA tasks stakeholders on checking, accounting for greenhouse gas emission

Lagos State government has revealed that over 4000 companies through its operational activities are emitting greenhouse gases into the environment.

The state government said this during the second stakeholders’ engagement on the implementation of the Lagos Greenhouse Gas Registry (GHGR) for critical stakeholders and representatives of companies. At the meeting were government officials, environmental experts, industry representatives, and civil society groups who deliberated on strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable practices across the state.

Addressing participants, General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr Babatunde Ajayi, emphasised that the engagement was intended to raise awareness among stakeholders regarding their responsibilities and ensure effective tracking and verification of emissions across all sectors.

He explained that the registry would serve as a critical tool for monitoring and controlling environmental pollution, while also facilitating the transition to green energy and low-emission practices.

Ajayi noted that the structured and deliberate approach of the registry would help identify the sources of emissions, streamline the implementation of mitigation measures, and strengthen the state’s commitment to international climate change agreements.

Mrs. Ayodele Oso, Director of the Air Quality and Emissions Control Unit at LASEPA, highlighted the purpose of the registry as providing a centralised platform for tracking emissions across Lagos State. She explained that the initiative would enhance climate resilience by ensuring accurate reporting of greenhouse gas emissions across key sectors. According to Oso, the registry would serve as a model for other states, promoting transparency and accountability in emissions reporting and encouraging all stakeholders to participate in reducing environmental pollution.

Dr Mofoluso Fagbeja, lead consultant at TPHG Technologies Limited, provided insights into the operational mechanisms of the registry. He explained that all activities had been categorised by sector and sub-sector to determine the sources and volume of emissions generated by organisations. According to Fagbeja, over 4,000 companies had been identified within Lagos State, with 1,591 geo-coded to facilitate data collection and distribution. He added that backend emission inventories would calculate and measure different greenhouse gases in accordance with international standards, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the data.

The technical and regulatory alignments of the Lagos Greenhouse Gas Registry (LGHGR) were presented by Mary Ayodeji of TPHG Technologies Limited. She explained that the design of the registry aligns with the Lagos State Environmental Law 2017, the guidelines and methodologies of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change standards, and Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which provides a framework for international cooperation to achieve climate pledges.

Officials emphasised that compliance is critical, with non-compliance subject to investigation and penalties.

The registry is designed to encourage adherence rather than punishment, fostering a culture of responsibility and environmental stewardship.