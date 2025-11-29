LSCPWB screens intending Christian pilgrims

Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (CPWB) has commenced the administrative and medical screening process for intending pilgrims to Israel and Jordan, marking a significant step in preparation for the upcoming pilgrimage.

According to the Board Secretary of the LSCPWB, Dr Okudero Gbolabo Omoniyi, the screening exercise is a collaborative effort with the National Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) and other relevant government agencies aimed at verifying travel documents and assessing the medical fitness of pilgrims.

Okudero stated that the screening process include both administrative and medical assessments, designed to validate travel documents, enlighten pilgrims on expectations during the journey, and equip the medical team with necessary medications to address pilgrims’ health needs.

Okudero emphasised the importance of pilgrims being medically and physically fit for the journey, urging them to adhere to guidelines and laws of the host countries while representing Lagos State and Nigeria with integrity.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Christian Religious Matters, Reverend Bukola Adeleke, appreciated the pilgrims for their trust in the state government and its pilgrimage services, highlighting the significance of prayer and spiritual support for Nigeria’s leadership during this challenging time.

Also, Executive Secretary of the NCPC, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to ensuring a safe and successful pilgrimage, with measures in place to prevent abscondment and guarantee the safety of Nigerian pilgrims in Israel and Jordan.

Adegbite acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s support for pilgrimage initiatives in Nigeria and encouraged pilgrims to pray for the nation while in the Holy Land.