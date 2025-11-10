45-year-old begs Nigerians for support, seeks N35m for kidney transplant.

A 45-year-old woman, Mrs Salewa Arije, suffering from a known history of hypertensive neuropathy, has appealed to Nigerians and philanthropists across the world to come to her rescue.

Arije, who hails from Ilaje Local Council Area of Ondo State, a mother of one and staff of the Ondo Ministry of Justice, told journalists in Akure, the state capital, on Monday that the pains and health condition are excruciating by the day.

According to her, she had been rendered non-functional since the symptoms started a few months ago, and she had exhausted her savings on treatment and dialysis in her struggle for survival.

In a medical report issued by Deo-Parakletos Specialist Clinic and Dialysis Centre, a subsidiary of Deo-Parakletos Health Management Ltd., Akure, with Reference Number RC1562547, it is confirmed that she is managed for acute-on-chronic kidney disease.

The report, signed by the consultant nephrologist, Dr Olalekan Ojo, stated that “She is currently being managed for acute-on-chronic kidney disease, secondary to long-standing hypertension.

“She is currently on maintenance haemodialysis and is expected to receive two to three sessions per week, in addition to other routine medications for blood pressure control, correction of anaemia and other metabolic issues.

“These would cost her an average of N500,000 on a monthly basis. The definitive long-term management for her condition is a kidney transplant, a procedure available at several centres in Nigeria, with an estimated cost between N28,000,000 and N35,000,000.”

Speaking for the family, her brother, Ariyo Arije, lamented that the family had expended a lot of money to save her life, thereby appealing to well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of his ailing sister.

Arije, alongside the Alumni Association of Stella Maris College (SMC), Okitipupa, Set 2001, which has been mobilising financially to cover some medical bills, appealed to Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is Arije’s kinsman, to help save the life of the sick individual.

Donations for urgent medical care can be sent to Arije Shalewa, UBA Bank, account details: 2191581201. She can be reached on her phone at 08062283308.

In other news, the Nigerian Medical Association, in collaboration with Diatom Impact and the Asido Foundation, has launched a mental health initiative aimed at addressing the growing rate of suicide and emotional distress among men across Nigeria and Africa.

The initiative, tagged “Men Stay Alive Project”, was announced in a statement issued on Monday and signed by the First Vice President of NMA, Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu.

According to him, the project seeks to provide men with a safe space to speak openly about their struggles, access professional mental health care, and receive emotional and even financial support when needed.