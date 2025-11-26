95% Nigerians on HIV treatment can no longer transmit HIV, says NACA

The Director General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr. Temitope Ilori

FG advancing local production of antiretrovirals to reduce dependence on imports

Director-General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr Temitope Ilori, has said that 87 per cent of people living with HIV in Nigeria know their status and 98 per cent of those who know their status are on life-saving treatment, while 95 per cent of those on treatment have achieved viral suppression and can no longer transmit HIV.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the 2025 World AIDS Day with the theme, “Overcoming Disruption: Sustaining Nigeria’s HIV Response”, Ilori observed that Nigeria remained firmly on track to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, adding that the country had continued to record important milestones in its HIV response.

She stated that Nigeria was also advancing local production of antiretrovirals and other HIV commodities to strengthen national self-reliance and reduce dependence on imports

The DG noted that over the past few years, Nigeria, like the rest of the world, had faced unprecedented disruptions caused by the global pandemic, economic uncertainty, fluctuating donor support, and shifts in the global health financing landscape.

She stated that despite these challenges, Nigeria’s HIV response had not faltered, but rather adapted, innovated and endured.

According to Ilori, Nigeria has an adequate supply of anti-retroviral drugs and other essential commodities.

The DG stated that when global funding uncertainties threatened to disrupt essential services, the Federal Government stepped in decisively, injecting $200 million to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of HIV prevention, testing, and treatment services.

Ilori stated that Nigeria had maintained an impressive 87–98–95 performance toward the global 95–95–95 targets, demonstrating significant progress in diagnosis, treatment coverage, and viral suppression across the country.

She observed that the country has recorded a 46% decline in new HIV infections, and more Nigerians living with HIV are enrolled and retained in care than ever before in the last decade.