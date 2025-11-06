Abia council workers to earn consolidated health salary

Workers in Abia State’s local government health system will now earn salaries under the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), following approval by the state government.



The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, who disclosed this after the State Executive Council’s weekly meeting, said the decision is part of ongoing reforms in the state’s civil service aimed at improving workers’ welfare.



Kanu noted that Abia is among the few states in the country implementing the CONHESS, reaffirming the government’s commitment to prioritising the welfare and working conditions of its employees.



He also announced that the state has commenced the second phase of renovation and equipping of 52 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across Abia, bringing the total number of functional PHCs to 102.



“The remaining 98 will be fully renovated and equipped before the end of the year,” Kanu said, adding that residents have already begun patronising the improved facilities.



According to him, by the end of the year, the government expects to have 250 fully functional PHCs serving communities across the state.

On health sector recruitment, the commissioner revealed that the online portal for the employment of medical personnel has been reopened, with vacancies available for ophthalmologists, medical and dental officers, as well as part-time and full-time consultants.



Kanu further disclosed that construction work on three specialist hospitals is ongoing across the state. He said the government had reviewed the scope and size of the projects to ensure the facilities meet world-class standards upon completion.