ABU, AMA-MED to collaborate on drug production, research commercialisation — VC

The Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and AMA Pharmaceutical Company have signified intentions to build a strong partnership on drug development and commercialisation of research outputs.

AMA-MED is the largest pharmaceutical company in the North, based in Kaduna, producing high-quality, life-saving intravenous fluids (IV fluids).

The company has, since its inception in 2019, been pioneering advancements in medical manufacturing.

In a statement by the Director of Public Affairs, ABU, Awwalu Umar, “with last year’s signing of the Executive Order by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on raw materials for pharmaceutical production, the partnership by both organisations will help increase local production of healthcare products and reduce production costs.”

“The intention for the partnership between the two organisations arose when the Vice-Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Prof Adamu Ahmed, first visited the pharmaceutical firm in Kaduna for SIWES placement for students of the institution,” the statement explained.

The Vice-Chancellor was impressed with the state-of-the-art medical manufacturing facility with advanced AFFS technology.

“Prof Ahmed was also amazed at the continuing innovations that underscore the company’s growth and commitment. After going round the pharmaceutical firm, they discussed the strong need for collaboration on drug production in various aspects of pharmaceutical development,” Umar said.

He pointed out that “they also looked at the possibility of promoting the commercialisation of research outputs from the institution’s Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences and other related departments.”

“It was envisaged that the collaboration would help bridge the gap between academia and industry. The return visit to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, recently by the Founder of AMA Pharmaceutical Company, Alhaji Abdullahi Musa, further consolidated the process for the collaboration,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor has expressed confidence that the collaboration between ABU and AMA-MED would eventually enhance drug manufacturers’ competitiveness.

“What the university is presently doing under the leadership of Prof Adamu Ahmed is to build collaboration with industry for commercialisation of research outputs. The Vice-Chancellor’s recent visit to the University of Glasgow and University of Salford in the United Kingdom opened up new opportunities for research collaborations and linkages with industry,” the statement added.