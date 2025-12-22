ABUAD multi-system hospital reversing medical tourism – Management

Completes 40 kidney transplant surgeries

The management of the Afe Babalola Multi System Hospital, Ado-Ekiti (AMSH), said it has started reversing medical tourism of notable Nigerians abroad, saying that patients now come from overseas for medical care at the hospital.

This was just as the AMSH management said the hospital has successfully completed a total of 40 kidney transplant surgeries, which places it among the leading transplant centres in Nigeria.

Speaking at the weekend about the successful completion of 40 renal transplants at AMSH Ado-Ekiti, the Chief Medical Director, Dr Akinola Akinmade, said that AMSH has also achieved another landmark: the successful completion of the first penile implant surgery.

According to him, the patient, who had experienced longstanding erectile dysfunction, is now able to achieve an erection on demand, with full restoration of sexual and reproductive function.

Speaking about the reversal of medical tourism, Dr Akinmade said, “We are now reversing medical tourism. The channel for medical tourism is typically outward. People leave from here and go to New York for their procedures, but now we’re having patients who have seen the value, who have seen the quality of care that is available in Nigeria and have seen that they can get it for a fraction of the amount that they would spend if they go outside the country.

“And so, if our politicians develop such centres in every part of the country, then it’s a bit of our own collective advantage, generally speaking. So I think that’s one way to think about it.”

Speaking on the successful completion of 40 renal transplants, the CMD said, “Our outcomes remain outstanding, with a very high success rate, comparable to respected international centres. This reflects the strength of our surgical teams, our nephrology units, our critical care specialists, and the seamless collaboration across all hospital departments.

“We are also entering a new phase of urological advancement with our preparations to perform complex urethral reconstruction surgeries. These surgeries are highly specialised and remain unavailable in many centres across West Africa. Our readiness to provide them positions positions AMSH as a clinical and academic leader in advanced reconstructive urology.”

Also speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor of ABUAD, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, said that all the surgeries are highly subsidised by the founder of the hospital, Aare Afe Babalola.

She praised the AMSH medical personnel and the medical team from Morengo Hospital, India, for their outstanding performance that has placed the hospital as not only the best in Nigeria but also in Africa.

The leader of the medical team from Asian Morengo Hospital, Dr Rajeev Sood, a highly acclaimed urologist and renal transplant surgeon, said that the cost of renal transplant in AMSH is one-tenth of the cost overseas.

He said that the unique aspect of the AMSH experience is that all the medical experts are housed within ABUAD; “not many hospitals can boast of that.”