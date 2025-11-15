Africa CDC hails Nigeria’s health reform model

Africa CDC has praised the ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s health sector and emphasised that Nigeria will be among the few pilot countries for integrated health financing under the G20 partnership, signalling the nation’s increasing role as a continental health leader.

The Director General of Africa CDC, Dr. Jean Kaseya, who stated this at the 2025 Joint Annual Review of the Health Sector in Abuja, themed “All hands, one mission: Bringing Nigeria’s health sector to light,” observed that the country’s healthcare reform model is a practical pathway to strengthening healthcare systems across the continent.

He said, “This joint annual meeting is critical, not only for Nigeria, but for the African continent. For the next review, I will request the permission of the Minister and the Nigerian people to invite some of your brothers and sisters from Africa to come, sit with you, and learn from you. We come here to tell you, you are on the right track, and we support your approach.

Kaseya emphasised that reducing high out-of-pocket costs must become a continental priority, noting that Nigeria’s strategy provides a model since no country can address catastrophic health payments solely through donor aid.

He highlighted the importance of universal health coverage and national health insurance systems to lessen reliance on foreign aid.

The Director General stated that over 20 African nations depend on Official Development Assistance (ODA) for more than 30 per cent of their healthcare expenditure, adding that in some fragile states, more than 60 per cent of health funding relies on ODA.

He said, “This must change. If Nigeria can cut out-of-pocket expenditure by 88 per cent, the world will be glad. You do it by building strong national health insurance systems and investing in sustainable domestic financing. Reducing out-of-pocket health spending requires universal health coverage through national insurance systems, rather than relying on donor aid. You cannot deal with out-of-pocket payments through ODA. You deal with it by putting in place a national health insurance scheme”.

Kaseya acknowledged Nigeria’s renewed focus on local pharmaceutical production, stressing that homegrown investment is needed to strengthen African health security.

He emphasised that Nigeria’s progress underscores the role of evidence-based policy, strong political will, and strategic partnerships in strengthening health systems across Africa.

Kaseya observed that initiatives such as the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp), the Compact with state governments and stakeholders, as well as the expanded private sector involvement, have improved efficiency, boosted domestic resource mobilisation, and increased healthcare coverage for Nigerians.

“Nigeria’s Sector-Wide Approach is evidence-based. It is cutting inefficiencies, fragmentation, and weak governance. I am impressed to hear what Aliko Dangote is doing for local production. We need more of Africa’s private sector investing in Africa, before calling others to come.”

He noted that available data have shown that Nigeria is on the right path in terms of improved healthcare delivery and urged African leaders to learn from Nigeria’s approach.